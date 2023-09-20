CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 2 PM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant, more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes for ten 84,500 dwt multipurpose vessels built in Asia.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders received. The cranes are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.

The order includes a total of 40 cranes with a lifting capacity of 75 tons. All cranes are connected to the latest worldwide service support and equipped with an active safety system for the highest possible secure operation.

MacGregor was selected as the supplier of these general cargo cranes thanks to its well-known design capabilities and long-term good cooperation with the customer.

“I’m very proud of the confidence that the shipyard has shown in choosing us to supply cranes for this important project. We look forward to providing our customer with our high-class equipment and services,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Janna Wolin, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor

Tel. +358 40 706 7022, janna.wolin@macgregor.com



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com

