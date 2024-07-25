CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JULY 2024 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s half-year financial report January–June 2024 to be published on Thursday, 8 August 2024

Cargotec Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January–June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after the publication.

A live international teleconference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 9:30 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO of Cargotec Casimir Lindholm, CFO Mikko Puolakka and President of Hiab Scott Phillips. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50049132. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/q2-2024. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

