650,150 Equity Shares of Cargotrans Maritime Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

October 14, 2023 Share

650,150 Equity Shares of Cargotrans Maritime Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 376 days starting from 4-OCT-2022 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20.00% of the post issue capital held by the Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution, and shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity shares issued pursuant to this Issue, i.e. until October 14, 2025.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoters contribution which is locked in for three years, the entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting 21,60,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue. Of the 21,60,000 Equity Shares, 6,50,150 Equity Shares and 15,09,850 Equity Shares are locked in until October 15, 2023 and October 14, 2023, respectively.