CarGurus Announces 2022 Investor Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Convene—One Boston Place in Boston, Massachusetts.



CarGurus’ executive leadership team will address the company’s strategic evolution, consumer and dealer value propositions, synergies, and financial outlook, followed by a live Q&A and reception.

Investment professionals who wish to attend in person should contact investors@cargurus.com, as space is limited. A live webcast of the Investor Day presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of CarGurus' website at https://investors.cargurus.com , and an archive of the presentations will be available there following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q4 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com