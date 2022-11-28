Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CarGurus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARG   US1417881091

CARGURUS, INC.

(CARG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
12.34 USD   -4.78%
04:01pCarGurus to Present at The Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference
AQ
11/10Oppenheimer Adjusts CarGurus Price Target to $16 From $26, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/09Raymond James Trims Price Target on CarGurus to $16 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CarGurus to Present at The Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5th at 11:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available there for 90 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: SimilarWeb: Overview Report (Traffic Insights), Q3 2022, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2022 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com


All news about CARGURUS, INC.
04:01pCarGurus to Present at The Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference
AQ
11/10Oppenheimer Adjusts CarGurus Price Target to $16 From $26, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/09Raymond James Trims Price Target on CarGurus to $16 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
11/09Needham Adjusts Price Target on CarGurus to $16 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/09US Stock Futures Slightly Lower With Midterms Still Undecided But as 'Red Wave' Dissipa..
MT
11/09Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/09RBC Cuts Price Target on CarGurus to $19 From $35, Says Reduced Q4 Guidance 'Particular..
MT
11/08CarGurus Earnings Fall While Sales Rise in Q3; Guidance Lags Estimates -- Shares Sink L..
MT
11/08Transcript : CarGurus, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Cargurus : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARGURUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 650 M - -
Net income 2022 48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 203
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart CARGURUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarGurus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGURUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,96 $
Average target price 18,32 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Trevisan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Zales President & Chief Operating Officer
Scot Fredo Senior VP-Financial Planning & Analysis
Langley Steinert Executive Chairman
Matt Quinn Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGURUS, INC.-61.47%1 541
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.24%329 015
NETFLIX, INC.-52.60%127 071
PROSUS N.V.-20.89%80 830
AIRBNB, INC.-41.34%61 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.03%56 841