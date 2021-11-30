Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CarGurus to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference

11/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to virtually present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 7th at 12:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q3 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com


Analyst Recommendations on CARGURUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 892 M - -
Net income 2021 98,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 387 M 4 387 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart CARGURUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarGurus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGURUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,28 $
Average target price 43,62 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Trevisan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Zales President & Chief Operating Officer
Scot Fredo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Langley Steinert Executive Chairman
Stephen Kaufer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGURUS, INC.17.49%4 387
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.55%564 599
NETFLIX, INC.22.77%294 049
PROSUS N.V.-20.01%251 632
AIRBNB, INC.22.67%112 764
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.16%77 023