We are dedicated to reducing costs for customers

We would like to explicitly state that CUC is fully committed to delivering affordable energy solutions that beneﬁt all of our valued customers by creating substantial reductions in fuel factor costs.

Our investment in 20 megawatts (MW) of battery storage will be a facilitator of more renewable energy on the grid, and it is estimated that it will save our customers roughly US$5 million dollars per annum with the fuel efficiency beneﬁts that this project brings to our generation facilities. We anticipate that our customers will begin to reap the beneﬁts of this project towards the end of this year.

We also recognise that utility-scale solar energy will signiﬁcantly lower the fuel charge for customers. Our projections indicate that utility-scale solar energy can be delivered at a cost of 10¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh) or less, representing a substantial reduction compared to the current average cost of 19¢ per kWh with diesel generation. Therefore, CUC has been eagerly awaiting the release of the competitive bid for utility scale solar since The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) began planning for a Renewable Energy bidding process in 2019. Unfortunately, our Company cannot implement these reductions in fuel factor costs until utility- scale solar is implemented, whether by us or another provider. Should CUC win a bidding opportunity, our primary goal is to reduce the fuel factor cost for customers and subsequently, their monthly bill payments. With utility-scale solar, fuel factor costs can be reduced by as much as 50%.

We fully support rooftop solar

Regarding claims that CUC is not supportive of rooftop solar, we wish to clarify that nothing could be further from the truth. CUC has been instrumental in facilitating the growth of the rooftop solar industry in Grand Cayman.

We have approved 20.5 MW of rooftop solar as at December 31, 2023. This allows Grand Cayman's rooftop solar owners to contribute to clean energy, and allows them to beneﬁt from reduced energy bills. To put the amount of rooftop solar already approved into perspective, CUC's entire North Sound Road Power Plant has a capacity of 166 MW.

Currently, CUC purchases energy from rooftop solar owners in the same manner that it purchases fuel from fuel companies, whereby the cost is passed through to all customers connected to CUC's grid, without markup.

We would like to clarify that CUC does not proﬁt or lose money from rooftop solar. It is important to CUC that all customers, producers and non-producers, beneﬁt from rooftop solar. CUC advocates for fair solar rates, and we do not advocate for Customer Subsidisation, which is one customer segment paying more for electricity, to reduce the rate to others. Private installers who advocate for higher solar rates are advocating for Customer Subsidisation and increased costs.

We believe that every person on Grand Cayman should have the option of reduced energy bills, regardless if a customer has rooftop solar or not. Utility-scale solar, therefore, will allow for all customers to beneﬁt from reduced rates and reduced energy bills.

By CUC's estimation, covering every roof of every building will only contribute a maximum of 25% of Grand Cayman's energy needs. We need utility-scale solar if we are to achieve our country's goal of 70% renewable energy by 2037 as laid out in the National Energy Policy. Despite this, several rooftop solar installers on Grand Cayman have yet to advocate for or promote, in a meaningful way, the use of utility-scale solar.