NEWS RELEASE

CUC Addresses Generation Capacity and Increased Risk of Load-Shedding Amidst Rising Energy Demand in Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, 27 May 2024 - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or "the Company") wishes to provide an update to the Grand Cayman community regarding the current generation capacity for the island.

CUC's generation reserve margin, the difference between total installed electricity generation capacity and peak customer electricity demand, is presently at lower than normal levels which increases the risk of having to shed customer load in the event of any unplanned loss of generation. The shrinking reserve margin is due to rapidly increasing electricity demand driven by economic growth and record high temperatures and delays in adding new generating capacity to the grid.

In recent years, Grand Cayman has experienced significant growth, resulting in an increased demand for electricity. The latest data from the Cayman Islands Economics and Statistics Office 2022 Compendium of Statistics indicates a 24% growth in population for the Cayman Islands between 2018 and 2022 alone. Peak electricity demand on Grand Cayman grew by 9% from 113.5 megawatts ("MW") in 2022 to 124.1 MW in 2023 and is expected to grow further in 2024.

CUC last installed significant additional generation capacity in 2016 with a smaller addition in 2022. All generation capacity installations by CUC requires Utility Regulation and Competition Office ("OfReg") approval. In 2019 and 2021 the Company forecasted increased consumer demand and in 2019 proposed a 13 megawatt ("MW") Solar plus storage project to OfReg to meet projected demand with a clean energy option. The proposal was not approved pending the initiation of a competitive bid process by OfReg for such a project.

In 2021, CUC formally requested that OfReg initiate the procurement of 23MW of Solar and Storage capacity to meet increasing consumer demand. This procurement process by OfReg is currently in the final planning stages.

As a temporary measure the Company leased 10MW of mobile generation in 2023 and an additional 10MW to be installed later in 2024, for which regulatory approval is pending. The customer owned solar programmes have added 16.8 MW to the grid since 2021, however the peak loads are occurring in the evening andcannot be served by solar power without the use of battery storage. The Company's 20 MW Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS")

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com