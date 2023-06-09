Advanced search
    CUP.U   KYG1899E1465

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD.

(CUP.U)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:46:13 2023-06-08 am EDT
13.00 USD    0.00%
12:06pCaribbean Utilities : CUC Responds to Queries on Base Rates
PU
05/12Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Elects Karen Gosse and Kay Menzies as Director
CI
05/12Transcript : Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Caribbean Utilities : CUC Responds to Queries on Base Rates

06/09/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Friday, June 9, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CUC Responds to Queries on Base Rates

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC) would like to reassure customers that there have been no changes to the base rates applied to electricity consumption for the month of May. Fuel rates do change each month and CUC does ensure full transparency with such changes; the fuel rates are available on the CUC website each month. The change to overall fuel charges was incremental for the month of May. Most customers will note that their May consumption has increased when compared to April.

With the summer months upon us, customers are reminded to monitor their consumption and make the necessary adjustments within their home. The heat factor during these months will play a significant role for air conditioning loads.

Our commitment to delivering affordable and reliable services to the community remains steadfast. We understand the importance of providing transparent and accurate information to our valued customers.

As a responsible and customer-centric organisation, CUC operates under the fair and transparent regulatory framework with oversight by the Utility and Regulation Competition Office (OfReg). Any adjustments to rates are subject to thorough review and approval by OfReg in accordance with licencing requirements. We are committed to working in the best interest of our customers, while also accounting for operational costs and infrastructure investments necessary to maintain reliable service.

We encourage our customers to verify information via sources, such as official announcements, notices and our Customer Service representatives. We remain readily available to address any concerns or queries regarding billing, rates or any other utility-related matters.

CUC values the trust placed in us by the community and is committed to upholding the highest standards of customer service and transparency. We understand the vital role we play in everyday life, and we will continue to deliver the essential services that keep our community thriving.

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Pawlik

Manager External Communications

Direct: 914-1164

E-mail:jpawlik@cuc.ky

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com

Disclaimer

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 16:05:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
