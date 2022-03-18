Log in
Caribbean Utilities : CUC and Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track & Field Team

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Friday, March 18, 2022

Press Release

Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track and Field Team

On Wednesday, March 16, Cayman Athletics (formerly known as the Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) announced the 29-member 2022 CARIFTA track and field team that will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 49th CARIFTA Games in Jamaica between April 16 and 18.

The athletes were introduced at the official CARIFTA team announcement in the VIP Room at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which was hosted by long-time sponsors of Cayman Athletics and track and field, Caribbbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC).

In attendance were Mr. Delroy Murray, President of Cayman Athletics, Mr. Richard Hew, CUC's President and CEO, Cayman Athletics officials, athletes, members of the media, coaches, parents and supporters of track and field.

The team representing the Cayman Islands at this year's event will be:

Under 17 Girls: Aaliyannah Anderson - 100m and 200m

Mikayla Brown - Shot Put

Jade Wright - Javelin

Under 17 Boys: Camerin Porter - Shot Put

Jerrell Maize - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay

Devon Wright - Octathlon

Kassidy Forrester - 4x100m Relay

Rashawn Robinson - 4x100m Relay

Ty Goddard - 4x100m Relay

Jacob Ebanks - 4x100m Relay

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com

Under 20 Girls:

YaNelli Dawkins - Shot Put and Discus

Ashantae Graham - Long Jump

Jaden Francis - 800m

Kylie Porter - Discus

Brianna Smith - Shot Put

Rachelle Pascal - Javelin

Under 20 Boys:

Jaiden Reid - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay

Davonte Howell - 100m and 4x100m Relay

Alex Gordon - 200m and 4x100m Relay

Marlon Satahoo - Javelin

Josh Gardner - High Jump

Stephen Watson - High Jump

James Crooks - 1500m

Kemole Deer - 4x100m Relay

Jamar Ellis - 4x100m Relay

Officials:

Kenrick Willams - Head Coach

Carl Morgan - Assistant Coach

Paula Dawkins - Assistant Manager

Elyssa Murray - Assistant Team Manager

Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray presented the team to those in attendance and commended the athletes for their dedication and hard work in achieving the qualifying times and distances. He anticipates a good showing from the Cayman contingent and expressed appreciation to the sponsors, the Government and the coaches, parents and many volunteers who worked tirelessly to prepare the athletes for this important regional competition.

President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew congratulated the athletes on their achievements and urged them to always perform at their best. 2022 marks 36 years that CUC, the main corporate sponsors of Cayman Athletics, has been involved with the track and field governing body and its endeavours, particularly the CARIFTA

. 2 .

Games. Mr. Hew expressed CUC's pleasure in being able to assist with the development of the Islands' outstanding athletes and athletics over the years.

The 25-member team and four officials will depart for Jamaica on Thursday, April 14.

Photos:

Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray (fourth from left) announces the 2022 CARIFTA Track & Field team at the official Team Announcement on Wednesday, March 16.

Members of the 2022 Cayman Islands CARIFTA Track & Field Team.

For further information, please contact:

. 3 .

Neil Murray

Senior Corporate Communications Officer Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Direct: 914-1110

Mobile: 925-8793nmurray@cuc.ky

. 4 .

Disclaimer

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
