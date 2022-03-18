Caribbean Utilities : CUC and Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track & Field Team

Friday, March 18, 2022

Press Release

Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track and Field Team

On Wednesday, March 16, Cayman Athletics (formerly known as the Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) announced the 29-member 2022 CARIFTA track and field team that will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 49th CARIFTA Games in Jamaica between April 16 and 18.

The athletes were introduced at the official CARIFTA team announcement in the VIP Room at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which was hosted by long-time sponsors of Cayman Athletics and track and field, Caribbbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC).

In attendance were Mr. Delroy Murray, President of Cayman Athletics, Mr. Richard Hew, CUC's President and CEO, Cayman Athletics officials, athletes, members of the media, coaches, parents and supporters of track and field.

The team representing the Cayman Islands at this year's event will be:

Under 17 Girls: Aaliyannah Anderson - 100m and 200m

Mikayla Brown - Shot Put

Jade Wright - Javelin

Under 17 Boys: Camerin Porter - Shot Put

Jerrell Maize - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay

Devon Wright - Octathlon

Kassidy Forrester - 4x100m Relay

Rashawn Robinson - 4x100m Relay

Ty Goddard - 4x100m Relay

Jacob Ebanks - 4x100m Relay

