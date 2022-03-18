Caribbean Utilities : CUC and Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track & Field Team

Friday, March 18, 2022
Press Release
Cayman Athletics presents the 2022 CARIFTA Track and Field Team
On Wednesday, March 16, Cayman Athletics (formerly known as the Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) announced the 29-member 2022 CARIFTA track and field team that will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 49th CARIFTA Games in Jamaica between April 16 and 18.
The athletes were introduced at the official CARIFTA team announcement in the VIP Room at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which was hosted by long-time sponsors of Cayman Athletics and track and field, Caribbbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC).
In attendance were Mr. Delroy Murray, President of Cayman Athletics, Mr. Richard Hew, CUC's President and CEO, Cayman Athletics officials, athletes, members of the media, coaches, parents and supporters of track and field.
The team representing the Cayman Islands at this year's event will be:
Under 17 Girls: Aaliyannah Anderson - 100m and 200m
Mikayla Brown - Shot Put
Jade Wright - Javelin
Under 17 Boys: Camerin Porter - Shot Put
Jerrell Maize - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay
Devon Wright - Octathlon
Kassidy Forrester - 4x100m Relay
Rashawn Robinson - 4x100m Relay
Ty Goddard - 4x100m Relay
Jacob Ebanks - 4x100m Relay
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
Under 20 Girls:
YaNelli Dawkins - Shot Put and Discus
Ashantae Graham - Long Jump
Jaden Francis - 800m
Kylie Porter - Discus
Brianna Smith - Shot Put
Rachelle Pascal - Javelin
Under 20 Boys:
Jaiden Reid - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay
Davonte Howell - 100m and 4x100m Relay
Alex Gordon - 200m and 4x100m Relay
Marlon Satahoo - Javelin
Josh Gardner - High Jump
Stephen Watson - High Jump
James Crooks - 1500m
Kemole Deer - 4x100m Relay
Jamar Ellis - 4x100m Relay
Officials:
Kenrick Willams - Head Coach
Carl Morgan - Assistant Coach
Paula Dawkins - Assistant Manager
Elyssa Murray - Assistant Team Manager
Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray presented the team to those in attendance and commended the athletes for their dedication and hard work in achieving the qualifying times and distances. He anticipates a good showing from the Cayman contingent and expressed appreciation to the sponsors, the Government and the coaches, parents and many volunteers who worked tirelessly to prepare the athletes for this important regional competition.
President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew congratulated the athletes on their achievements and urged them to always perform at their best. 2022 marks 36 years that CUC, the main corporate sponsors of Cayman Athletics, has been involved with the track and field governing body and its endeavours, particularly the CARIFTA
Games. Mr. Hew expressed CUC's pleasure in being able to assist with the development of the Islands' outstanding athletes and athletics over the years.
The 25-member team and four officials will depart for Jamaica on Thursday, April 14.
Photos:
Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray (fourth from left) announces the 2022 CARIFTA Track & Field team at the official Team Announcement on Wednesday, March 16.
Members of the 2022 Cayman Islands CARIFTA Track & Field Team.
