Caribbean Utilities : Cayman Islands 2023 CARIFTA Track & Field Team Announced

03/14/2023 | 03:26pm EDT
Sports

Sponsorship

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Sports Release

Cayman Islands 2023 CARIFTA Track & Field Team Announced

On Monday, March 13, Cayman Athletics (formerly the Cayman Islands Athletic Association) formally presented the 18-member 2023 CARIFTA track and field team that will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas between April 7 and April 10.

The athletes were introduced at the official gathering of CARIFTA athletes, parents and Cayman Athletics officials at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which was hosted by long-time sponsors of Cayman Athletics and track and field, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC).

Representing the Cayman Islands at this year's event will be:

Under 17 Girls: Mikayla Brown - Shot Put

Gabriella Smith - Discus

Under 20 Girls: YaNelli Dawkins - Discus and Shot Put

Breanna Smith - Discus and Shot Put

Renia Smith - Long Jump

Aaliyannah Anderson - 100m

Rachel Pascal - Javelin

Under 17 Boys: Anthony Chin Jr. - Long Jump

Michail Michelin - 200m

Under 20 Boys: Andrew Stone - Long Jump

Josh Gardner - High Jump

Jamar Ellis - 100m, 200m and 4x100m Relay

Jaiden Reid - 4x100m Relay

Ty Goddard - 4x100m Relay

Jerel Maize - 4x100m Relay

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com

Sports

Sponsorship

Davonte Howell - 4x100m Relay

Alex Gordon - 4x100m Relay

Open Boys:

Arion Wright - Octathlon

Staff:

Jerry Holness - Head Coach

Paula Dawkins Archbold - Team Manager

Simone Savage - Assistant Team Manager

Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray presented the team to the media and parents and commended the athletes for their dedication and hard work in achieving the qualifying times and distances. He anticipated a good showing from the Cayman contingent as in previous years, and expressed the association's appreciation to the coaches, parents and many volunteers who worked tirelessly to prepare the athletes for this important regional competition.

President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew congratulated the athletes on their achievements and urged them to always perform at their best. He expressed CUC's pleasure in being able to assist with the development of track and field and the Islands' outstanding athletes over the years.

2023 marks 44 years that CUC has been involved with track and field in the Cayman Islands. This year also marks 37 years that the Company has been the main corporate sponsor of Cayman Athletics and its endeavours, particularly the CARIFTA Games.

The 18-member team and three officials will depart for the Bahamas on Wednesday, April 5.

For further information on the Cayman Islands CARIFTA team, please contact Paula Dawkins Archbold at 917-8428 or via e-mail at asstgensec@athletics.org.ky.

For further information, contact:

Pat Bynoe-Clarke

Manager External Communications pbynoe-clarke@cuc.ky

. 2 .

Sports

Sponsorship

Photos:

Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray (centre) addresses the athletes alongside CUC's President & CEO Richard Hew (left) and Team Manager Paula Dawkins Archbold

The 2023 Cayman Islands CARIFTA Team (some athletes are currently overseas).

. 3 .

Disclaimer

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
