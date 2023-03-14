Caribbean Utilities : Cayman Islands 2023 CARIFTA Track & Field Team Announced

The athletes were introduced at the official gathering of CARIFTA athletes, parents and Cayman Athletics officials at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which was hosted by long-time sponsors of Cayman Athletics and track and field, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC).

On Monday, March 13, Cayman Athletics (formerly the Cayman Islands Athletic Association) formally presented the 18-member 2023 CARIFTA track and field team that will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas between April 7 and April 10.

Sports

Sponsorship

Davonte Howell - 4x100m Relay Alex Gordon - 4x100m Relay Open Boys: Arion Wright - Octathlon Staff: Jerry Holness - Head Coach Paula Dawkins Archbold - Team Manager Simone Savage - Assistant Team Manager

Cayman Athletics President Delroy Murray presented the team to the media and parents and commended the athletes for their dedication and hard work in achieving the qualifying times and distances. He anticipated a good showing from the Cayman contingent as in previous years, and expressed the association's appreciation to the coaches, parents and many volunteers who worked tirelessly to prepare the athletes for this important regional competition.

President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew congratulated the athletes on their achievements and urged them to always perform at their best. He expressed CUC's pleasure in being able to assist with the development of track and field and the Islands' outstanding athletes over the years.

2023 marks 44 years that CUC has been involved with track and field in the Cayman Islands. This year also marks 37 years that the Company has been the main corporate sponsor of Cayman Athletics and its endeavours, particularly the CARIFTA Games.

The 18-member team and three officials will depart for the Bahamas on Wednesday, April 5.

For further information on the Cayman Islands CARIFTA team, please contact Paula Dawkins Archbold at 917-8428 or via e-mail at asstgensec@athletics.org.ky.

For further information, contact:

Pat Bynoe-Clarke

Manager External Communications pbynoe-clarke@cuc.ky

. 2 .