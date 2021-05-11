Log in
Caribbean Utilities : Declaration of Class A Ordinary Shares Dividends payable on June 15, 2021

05/11/2021
May 10, 2021

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF

DIVIDEND ON CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES

_____________________________________________________________ _________

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE LISTED FOR TRADING IN UNITED STATES FUNDS ON THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands- Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX:CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualized dividend of US$0.70 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.

CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under a non-exclusive Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028. Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or "the Company"), on occasion, includes forward-looking statements in its media releases, Canadian securities regulatory authorities filings, shareholder reports and other communications. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plan", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "schedule", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". Forward- looking statements are based on underlying assumptions and management's beliefs, estimates and opinions, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally that may cause actual results to vary from plans, targets and estimates. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to operational, general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory developments and weather conditions. CUC cautions readers that actual results may vary significantly from those expected should certain risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Contact:

Claire Stafford

Company Secretary

Phone:

(345) 949-5200

Fax:

(345) 949-4621

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 13:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
