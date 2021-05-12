Caribbean Utilities : Review of CUC's 2021 Annual General Meeting

The following nominees were elected to serve as directors of CUC until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Notwithstanding that the motions were passed by a show of hands vote at the meeting, the votes recorded by proxy in advance of the meeting were as follows:

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX:CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced that the nominees listed in the Company's Notice to Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2021 were elected as Directors of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 11, 2021 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Company approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP. as auditors of CUC until the next annual meeting of the Company, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Votes For Votes Withheld 22,485,835 99.96% 8,147 0.04%

CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under a non-exclusive Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028. Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Contact: Claire Stafford Company Secretary Phone: (345) 949-5200 Fax: (345) 949-4621

