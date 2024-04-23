CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial:
Results from dose escalation phase
Allogeneic anti-CD19CAR-T cell with a PD-1 knockout for r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL)
April 20, 2024
iwCAR-T meeting (Miami, FL)
Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD
MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, TX
CB-010 has a PD-1 KO designed to reduce CAR-T cell exhaustion
CB-010
Armored with 3 genome edits
PD-1 KO
1
Anti-CD19 CAR
3
TCR KO
2
2
PD-L1
1
CD19
MHC I
3
NHL cell
TRAC gene knockout (KO)
- Eliminates TCR expression, reduces GvHD risk
Anti-CD19 CAR site-specific insertion into TRAC locus
- Eliminates random integration, targets tumor antigen
PD-1 KO for enhanced antitumor activity
- Reduces CAR-T cell exhaustion
- Potentially contributes to initial tumor debulking
1st CAR-T in the clinic with
Cas9 chRDNA editing for
checkpoint disruption via
reduced off-target editing and
PD-1 KO1
enhanced genomic integrity
CAR: chimeric antigen receptor; KO: knockout; CD: cluster of differentiation; chRDNA: CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA; CRISPR: clustered
2
regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats; PD-1: programmed cell death protein 1; TCR: T cell receptor; TRAC: T cell receptor
alpha constant; scFv: single-chain variable fragment
1 To Caribou's knowledge.
Anti-CD19 scFv FMC63 with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial:
Dose escalation complete and enrolling 2L LBCL patients in dose expansion
Part A: 3+3 dose escalation - completed (N=16)
- Eligibility: aggressive r/r B-NHL1 with ≥2 prior lines of chemoimmunotherapy or primary refractory
- Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy
Part B: dose expansion - enrolling
- Eligibility: 2nd line LBCL2
- Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy
- Objective: tumor response, RP2D
r/r B-NHL
Lymphodepletion
-9 to -2DAYS
Cyclophosphamide
(60 mg/kg/d for 2 days)
followed by Fludarabine
(25 mg/m2/d for 5 days)3
NCT04637763
CB-010
DAY 0
28 DAYS
3 MONTHS
6 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
12 MONTHS
Safety and tolerability
Response assessment
SINGLE
DOSE
Dose level 1: 40x106 CAR-T cells (N=8, completed4)
Dose level 2: 80x106 CAR-T cells (N=5, completed4)
Dose level 3: 120x106 CAR-T cells (N=3, completed)
Dose expansion: Enrolling patients (30th patient dosed; enrolling ~20 additional patients to prospectively evaluate partial HLA matching, DSA screening)
DSA: donor specific antibody; HLA: human leukocyte antigen
3
1 Subtypes include: DLBCL, HGBL, tFL, PMBCL, FL, MZL, MCL (Note, FL subtype is aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk))
2 LBCL subtypes include: DLBCL, HGBL, PMBCL, tFL
3 Clin Cancer Res. 2011 July 1; 17(13): 4550-4557.doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-11-0116
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
4 Includes 2 backfill patients at dose level 1 and 2 backfill patients at dose level 2
ANTLER dose escalation: baseline and disease characteristics
Characteristics
Total (N=16)
Median age, years (range)
66 (55-82)
Male, n (%)
14
(88)
ECOG performance status, n (%)
0
6
(38)
1
10
(62)
Time since first diagnosis, years
Median (range)
2.4 (0.2-16.4)
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma subtype, n (%)
LBCL
10 (63)
DLBCL
7
(44)
HGBL
2
(13)
PMBCL
1
(6)
Other B-NHL
6 (38)
MCL
3
(19)
FL1
2
(13)
MZL
1
(6)
CD19+ disease, n (%)
16
(100)
Prior systemic therapies, median number (range)2
2 (1-8)
DLBCL: diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL: follicular lymphoma; HGBL: high-grade B cell lymphoma; MCL: mantle cell lymphoma; MZL: marginal zone lymphoma;
4 PMBCL: primary mediastinal large B cell lymphoma 1 Aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk)
2 Patients are CD19 CAR-T naïve
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
CB-010 has generally well-tolerated safety profile (N=16)
No DLTs at dose level 2 or dose level 3, no Grade 3+ CRS, no GvHD observed
AEs of special
ANTLER dose escalation (N=16)
interest
CRS
ICANS1
Infections2, 3
Any grade, N (%)
7 (44%)
4 (25%)
7 (44%)
Grade 1
4 (25%)
2 (13%)
2 (13%)
Grade 2
3 (19%)
-
4 (25%)
Grade 3
-
1 (6%)
1 (6%)3
Grade 4
-
1 (6%)
-
Median time to
3.5 (1,7)
7.5 (5,10)
27.0 (0, 279)
onset,
days (range)
Median duration,
3.0 (1,9)
2.0 (1,34)
14.0 (2,63)
days (range)
CRS
ICANS
Infections
Gr 3+
Gr 3+
Gr 3+
CB-010
0%
13%
6%
ANTLER Phase 1
Kymriah
23%
15%
41%
Phase 24
Yescarta
13%
31%
29%
Phase 1/25
Breyanzi
4%
12%
23%
Phase 16
AE: adverse event; CRS: cytokine release syndrome; DLT: dose-limiting toxicity; GvHD: graft-versus-host disease;
ICANS: immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome; TEAE: treatment-emergent adverse event
1 Four total events, 2 Grade 1; 2 Grade 3+ at dose level 1, both with complete resolution of symptoms with supportive care.
2 Infection events reported were on or after CB-010 infusion, with highest grade reported per patient.
3 Grade 3 cellulitis (right antecubital) occurred after CB-010 infusion and was unrelated to CB-010 per the investigator.
4 Kymriah: USPI, NCT02445248, Schuster NEJM 2019, N=111
5 Yescarta: USPI, NCT02348216, N=101
5 6 Breyanzi: USPI, NCT02631044, N=192
As of May 4, 2023 data cutoff date
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
CB-010 ANTLER dose escalation efficacy assessment (N=16)
Overall depth and duration of response
Prior #
Best
SINGLE
Subtype
Dose
CB-010
Rx
Resp.
Pt # DOSE
FL1
40M
8
CR
1
DLBCL
40M
4
CR
4
DLBCL2
80M
1
CR
7
DLBCL2
80M
1
CR
8
PMBCL3
40M
2
CR
5
MCL
40M
2
CR
134
DLBCL
80M
2
CR
9
MZL
80M
4
PR
154
MCL
40M
4
CR
2
FL1
40M
2
CR
3
DLBCL
40M
2
CR
6
DLBCL
120M
2
CR
10
HGBL2
40M
1
PR
144
MCL
80M
2
PR
164
HGBL2
120M
1
PR
12
DLBCL
120M
2
SD
11
1
6-month
benchmark
*
*
CR: complete response
PR: partial response
SD: stable disease
PD: progressive disease
Overall r/r B-NHL
94% ORR5 in patients treated with CB-010 across all
dose levels (15 of 16)
69% (11 of 16) achieved a CR5
• 44% (7 of 16) had ≥6-month CR5
• 24 months longest CR to date
As of June 20, 2023, data collection ongoing, efficacy based on Lugano
2
3
4
5
6
//
9
//
12
//
15
//
18
//
21
//
24
1 Aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk)
- Primary refractory disease
- Patient 5's 3-month scan conducted on day 63 post CB-010 as per investigator's discretion
6 4
Patients 13-16 are backfill patients at 40M and 80M
5
Certain patients converted from a CR or PR to PD at various assessment time points as indicated in the chart above
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
* Update on patient 4 presented at LLM congress (CR ongoing thru month 21) and patient 8 presented at EU CAR-T congress (CR ongoing thru month 15)
Subgroup efficacy profile supports 2L LBCL clinical development
r/r B-NHL
r/r LBCL2
2L LBCL3
Endpoints
All patients
Subgroup
Subgroup
N, (%)
(N=16)
(N=10)
(N=4)
Overall response rate (ORR)1
15 (94%)
9 (90%)
4 (100%)
Complete response (CR) rate1
11 (69%)
7 (70%)
2 (50%)
≥6-month CR rate1
7 (44%)
5 (50%)
2 (50%)
CR at longest duration to date
24 months
18 months
12 months4
1 Certain patients converted from a CR or partial response (PR) to progressive disease (PD) at various assessment time points.
7
2 Subgroup includes patient #4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14.
3 Four primary refractory patients were enrolled in dose escalation. Subgroup includes patient #7, 8, 12, and 14.
4 Patient #7 had a CR at 12 months, which converted from PR at the prior efficacy assessment.
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
Patient #8 case report (primary refractory DLBCL patient)
Age
Sex
Race
Ethnicity
Height
Weight
BMI
BSA
66
Male
Asian
Not Hispanic or Latino
162.6 cm
73.2 kg
28.5 kg/m2
1.79 m2
Medical history and disease characteristics
Tumor subtype
DLBCL
Stage at screening
IV
Years since diagnosis
1 (March 2022)
Prior lines anti-cancer
1
therapy
R-CHOP(Mar-Jun 2022)
Primary refractory w/
biopsy-confirmed
disease progression July
2022
Relevant past medical history:
- Hyperglycemia
- Hypertension
- Gastroesophageal reflux
- Hyperlipidemia
- Anemia
- Thrombocytopenia
DLBCL confirmed per local pathology report, CD19+ at the time of enrollment in ANTLER trial (Sep 2022)
8 Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
Patient #8: PR to CR conversion at month 6 with ongoing CR through month 15 (80M CB-010 dose)
CB-010
SINGLE
DOSE
Baseline
Day 28
PR
Month 3
Month 6
CR
Month 9
Month 12
Month 15
PR at
D28
4 EXTRANODAL LOCATIONS AT BASELINE (PET/CT)
2 target lesions: right upper and mid medial thigh (skin)
2 non-targetlesions: right thigh soft tissue, proximal right tibia
9
Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)
CR at
M6
PR to CR conversion at month 6 per Lugano criteria
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
Patient #8: Robust CAR-T cell expansion observed at day 10 with ctDNA undetectable by month 3
ctDNA undetectable by month 3
CAR-T cell expansion
observed at Day 10 in the
peripheral blood
10 Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)
ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024
