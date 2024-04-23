CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial:

Results from dose escalation phase

Allogeneic anti-CD19CAR-T cell with a PD-1 knockout for r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL)

April 20, 2024

iwCAR-T meeting (Miami, FL)

Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD

MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, TX

CB-010 has a PD-1 KO designed to reduce CAR-T cell exhaustion

CB-010

Armored with 3 genome edits

PD-1 KO

1

Anti-CD19 CAR

3

TCR KO

2

2

PD-L1

1

CD19

MHC I

3

NHL cell

TRAC gene knockout (KO)

  • Eliminates TCR expression, reduces GvHD risk

Anti-CD19 CAR site-specific insertion into TRAC locus

  • Eliminates random integration, targets tumor antigen

PD-1 KO for enhanced antitumor activity

  • Reduces CAR-T cell exhaustion
  • Potentially contributes to initial tumor debulking

1st CAR-T in the clinic with

Cas9 chRDNA editing for

checkpoint disruption via

reduced off-target editing and

PD-1 KO1

enhanced genomic integrity

CAR: chimeric antigen receptor; KO: knockout; CD: cluster of differentiation; chRDNA: CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA; CRISPR: clustered

2

regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats; PD-1: programmed cell death protein 1; TCR: T cell receptor; TRAC: T cell receptor

alpha constant; scFv: single-chain variable fragment

1 To Caribou's knowledge.

Anti-CD19 scFv FMC63 with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial:

Dose escalation complete and enrolling 2L LBCL patients in dose expansion

Part A: 3+3 dose escalation - completed (N=16)

  • Eligibility: aggressive r/r B-NHL1 with ≥2 prior lines of chemoimmunotherapy or primary refractory
  • Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy

Part B: dose expansion - enrolling

  • Eligibility: 2nd line LBCL2
  • Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy
  • Objective: tumor response, RP2D

r/r B-NHL

Lymphodepletion

-9 to -2DAYS

Cyclophosphamide

(60 mg/kg/d for 2 days)

followed by Fludarabine

(25 mg/m2/d for 5 days)3

NCT04637763

CB-010

DAY 0

28 DAYS

3 MONTHS

6 MONTHS

9 MONTHS

12 MONTHS

Safety and tolerability

Response assessment

SINGLE

DOSE

Dose level 1: 40x106 CAR-T cells (N=8, completed4)

Dose level 2: 80x106 CAR-T cells (N=5, completed4)

Dose level 3: 120x106 CAR-T cells (N=3, completed)

Dose expansion: Enrolling patients (30th patient dosed; enrolling ~20 additional patients to prospectively evaluate partial HLA matching, DSA screening)

DSA: donor specific antibody; HLA: human leukocyte antigen

3

1 Subtypes include: DLBCL, HGBL, tFL, PMBCL, FL, MZL, MCL (Note, FL subtype is aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk))

2 LBCL subtypes include: DLBCL, HGBL, PMBCL, tFL

3 Clin Cancer Res. 2011 July 1; 17(13): 4550-4557.doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-11-0116

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

4 Includes 2 backfill patients at dose level 1 and 2 backfill patients at dose level 2

ANTLER dose escalation: baseline and disease characteristics

Characteristics

Total (N=16)

Median age, years (range)

66 (55-82)

Male, n (%)

14

(88)

ECOG performance status, n (%)

0

6

(38)

1

10

(62)

Time since first diagnosis, years

Median (range)

2.4 (0.2-16.4)

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma subtype, n (%)

LBCL

10 (63)

DLBCL

7

(44)

HGBL

2

(13)

PMBCL

1

(6)

Other B-NHL

6 (38)

MCL

3

(19)

FL1

2

(13)

MZL

1

(6)

CD19+ disease, n (%)

16

(100)

Prior systemic therapies, median number (range)2

2 (1-8)

DLBCL: diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL: follicular lymphoma; HGBL: high-grade B cell lymphoma; MCL: mantle cell lymphoma; MZL: marginal zone lymphoma;

4 PMBCL: primary mediastinal large B cell lymphoma 1 Aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk)

2 Patients are CD19 CAR-T naïve

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

CB-010 has generally well-tolerated safety profile (N=16)

No DLTs at dose level 2 or dose level 3, no Grade 3+ CRS, no GvHD observed

AEs of special

ANTLER dose escalation (N=16)

interest

CRS

ICANS1

Infections2, 3

Any grade, N (%)

7 (44%)

4 (25%)

7 (44%)

Grade 1

4 (25%)

2 (13%)

2 (13%)

Grade 2

3 (19%)

-

4 (25%)

Grade 3

-

1 (6%)

1 (6%)3

Grade 4

-

1 (6%)

-

Median time to

3.5 (1,7)

7.5 (5,10)

27.0 (0, 279)

onset,

days (range)

Median duration,

3.0 (1,9)

2.0 (1,34)

14.0 (2,63)

days (range)

CRS

ICANS

Infections

Gr 3+

Gr 3+

Gr 3+

CB-010

0%

13%

6%

ANTLER Phase 1

Kymriah

23%

15%

41%

Phase 24

Yescarta

13%

31%

29%

Phase 1/25

Breyanzi

4%

12%

23%

Phase 16

AE: adverse event; CRS: cytokine release syndrome; DLT: dose-limiting toxicity; GvHD: graft-versus-host disease;

ICANS: immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome; TEAE: treatment-emergent adverse event

1 Four total events, 2 Grade 1; 2 Grade 3+ at dose level 1, both with complete resolution of symptoms with supportive care.

2 Infection events reported were on or after CB-010 infusion, with highest grade reported per patient.

3 Grade 3 cellulitis (right antecubital) occurred after CB-010 infusion and was unrelated to CB-010 per the investigator.

4 Kymriah: USPI, NCT02445248, Schuster NEJM 2019, N=111

5 Yescarta: USPI, NCT02348216, N=101

5 6 Breyanzi: USPI, NCT02631044, N=192

As of May 4, 2023 data cutoff date

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

Months from CB-010infusion

CB-010 ANTLER dose escalation efficacy assessment (N=16)

Overall depth and duration of response

Prior #

Best

SINGLE

Subtype

Dose

CB-010

Rx

Resp.

Pt # DOSE

FL1

40M

8

CR

1

DLBCL

40M

4

CR

4

DLBCL2

80M

1

CR

7

DLBCL2

80M

1

CR

8

PMBCL3

40M

2

CR

5

MCL

40M

2

CR

134

DLBCL

80M

2

CR

9

MZL

80M

4

PR

154

MCL

40M

4

CR

2

FL1

40M

2

CR

3

DLBCL

40M

2

CR

6

DLBCL

120M

2

CR

10

HGBL2

40M

1

PR

144

MCL

80M

2

PR

164

HGBL2

120M

1

PR

12

DLBCL

120M

2

SD

11

1

6-month

benchmark

*

*

CR: complete response

PR: partial response

SD: stable disease

PD: progressive disease

Overall r/r B-NHL

94% ORR5 in patients treated with CB-010 across all

dose levels (15 of 16)

69% (11 of 16) achieved a CR5

44% (7 of 16) had 6-month CR5

24 months longest CR to date

As of June 20, 2023, data collection ongoing, efficacy based on Lugano

2

3

4

5

6

//

9

//

12

//

15

//

18

//

21

//

24

1 Aggressively behaving, with POD24 (high risk)

  • Primary refractory disease
  • Patient 5's 3-month scan conducted on day 63 post CB-010 as per investigator's discretion

6 4

Patients 13-16 are backfill patients at 40M and 80M

5

Certain patients converted from a CR or PR to PD at various assessment time points as indicated in the chart above

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

* Update on patient 4 presented at LLM congress (CR ongoing thru month 21) and patient 8 presented at EU CAR-T congress (CR ongoing thru month 15)

Subgroup efficacy profile supports 2L LBCL clinical development

r/r B-NHL

r/r LBCL2

2L LBCL3

Endpoints

All patients

Subgroup

Subgroup

N, (%)

(N=16)

(N=10)

(N=4)

Overall response rate (ORR)1

15 (94%)

9 (90%)

4 (100%)

Complete response (CR) rate1

11 (69%)

7 (70%)

2 (50%)

6-month CR rate1

7 (44%)

5 (50%)

2 (50%)

CR at longest duration to date

24 months

18 months

12 months4

1 Certain patients converted from a CR or partial response (PR) to progressive disease (PD) at various assessment time points.

7

2 Subgroup includes patient #4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14.

3 Four primary refractory patients were enrolled in dose escalation. Subgroup includes patient #7, 8, 12, and 14.

4 Patient #7 had a CR at 12 months, which converted from PR at the prior efficacy assessment.

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

Patient #8 case report (primary refractory DLBCL patient)

Age

Sex

Race

Ethnicity

Height

Weight

BMI

BSA

66

Male

Asian

Not Hispanic or Latino

162.6 cm

73.2 kg

28.5 kg/m2

1.79 m2

Medical history and disease characteristics

Tumor subtype

DLBCL

Stage at screening

IV

Years since diagnosis

1 (March 2022)

Prior lines anti-cancer

1

therapy

R-CHOP(Mar-Jun 2022)

Primary refractory w/

biopsy-confirmed

disease progression July

2022

Relevant past medical history:

  • Hyperglycemia
  • Hypertension
  • Gastroesophageal reflux
  • Hyperlipidemia
  • Anemia
  • Thrombocytopenia

DLBCL confirmed per local pathology report, CD19+ at the time of enrollment in ANTLER trial (Sep 2022)

8 Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

Patient #8: PR to CR conversion at month 6 with ongoing CR through month 15 (80M CB-010 dose)

CB-010

SINGLE

DOSE

Baseline

Day 28

PR

Month 3

Month 6

CR

Month 9

Month 12

Month 15

PR at

D28

4 EXTRANODAL LOCATIONS AT BASELINE (PET/CT)

2 target lesions: right upper and mid medial thigh (skin)

2 non-targetlesions: right thigh soft tissue, proximal right tibia

9

Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)

CR at

M6

PR to CR conversion at month 6 per Lugano criteria

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

Patient #8: Robust CAR-T cell expansion observed at day 10 with ctDNA undetectable by month 3

ctDNA undetectable by month 3

CAR-T cell expansion

observed at Day 10 in the

peripheral blood

10 Poster presentation at EHA/EBMT CAR-T meeting (Feb 2024; Valencia, Spain)

ANTLER CB-010 Presentation @ iwCAR-T | April 20, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Caribou Biosciences Inc. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 21:09:12 UTC.