Caribou Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. Its genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapies from its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T (CAR-T) cell platform targeting the treatment of hematologic malignancies. CB-010 is the lead product candidate from its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform and is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). Its second product candidate, CB-011, is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in the CaMMouflage phase I trial. CB-012 is its third product candidate.

Related indices Russell 2000