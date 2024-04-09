Background

CLL-1 is a compelling therapeutic target for AML as it is highly expressed on AML tumor cells and leukemic stem cells but is not expressed on hematopoietic stem cells. CB-012 was engineered with a next-generation Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA) genome-editing technology and leverages both checkpoint disruption and immune cloaking armoring strategies to potentially improve antitumor activity. The CB-012anti-CLL-1 CAR was developed with a fully human scFv and the CD28 costimulatory domain and is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML (r/r AML). Here we describe preclinical studies that supported the CB-012 IND clearance by the FDA in October 2023.

Methods

Cas12a chRDNA guides were implemented to generate five genome edits in the manufacture of CB-012. A multiplex genome-editing strategy was designed to enhance the antitumor activity of CB-012 through prevention of GvHD, PD-1 checkpoint disruption, and suppression of allograft rejection. In vitro and in