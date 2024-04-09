Abstract 6323
Preclinical evaluation of CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CLL-1CAR-T cell therapy, that exhibits specific and
potent cytotoxicity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) xenograft models
Brian Francica1, Elizabeth Garner1, Sai Namburi1, Cian Colgan1, Tristan Fowler1, Devin Mutha1, Art Aviles1, Morena Stanaway1, Raymond Guo1, Zili An1, Erin Kelly1, Émilie Degagné1, George Kwong1, Leslie Edwards1,
Emma Jakes1, McKay Shaw1, Benjamin Schilling1, Jeremy Huynh1, Ricky Luu1, Max Sidorov1, Rhonda Mousali1, Mikk Otsmaa1, Peter Lauer1, Justin Skoble1, Steven Kanner1
1Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Berkeley, CA
ABSTRACT
CB-012 demonstrates antigen-specific cytotoxicity, proliferation, and cytokine secretion against CLL-1-expressing AML cell lines
Unbiased screen for off-target binding reveals high specificity of CB-012 scFv
Background
CLL-1 is a compelling therapeutic target for AML as it is highly expressed on AML tumor cells and leukemic stem cells but is not expressed on hematopoietic stem cells. CB-012 was engineered with a next-generation Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA) genome-editing technology and leverages both checkpoint disruption and immune cloaking armoring strategies to potentially improve antitumor activity. The CB-012anti-CLL-1 CAR was developed with a fully human scFv and the CD28 costimulatory domain and is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML (r/r AML). Here we describe preclinical studies that supported the CB-012 IND clearance by the FDA in October 2023.
Methods
Cas12a chRDNA guides were implemented to generate five genome edits in the manufacture of CB-012. A multiplex genome-editing strategy was designed to enhance the antitumor activity of CB-012 through prevention of GvHD, PD-1 checkpoint disruption, and suppression of allograft rejection. In vitro and in
A
B
Target
Effector
HL-60
CB-012
HL-6CLL-1 KO
CB-012
HL-60
TKO
E:T Ratio
Target
Effector
THP-1
CB-012
THP-1CLL-1 KO
CB-012
THP-1
TKO
C
D
HL-60
HL-60CLL-1 KO
THP-1
THP-1CLL-1 KO
T Cells Only
Cell Trace Violet
HL-60
HL-60CLL-1 KO
THP-1
THP-1CLL-1 KO
T Cells Only
CB-012
TKO
Figure 2: A,B) 24-hourin vitro cytotoxicity assay utilizing target cell lines HL-60 or THP-1 and their respective isogenic CLL-1 KO cell lines. C) Cell proliferation assay utilizing cell trace violet staining to track cell divisions 72 hours after stimulation of CB-012 or TKO with labelled target cells or with no target cells ("T cells only"). D) Cytokine production by CB-012 or TKO T cells after 24 hours of in vitro stimulation with target cells.
T cells engineered with a TCR KO, B2M KO, and PDCD1 KO)
A
6500+ cDNAs spotted
Reverse transfection of overlaid
CB-012 scFv applied to arrays
on specialized slides
human cells results in over-
and binding detected
expression of individual proteins
Specific protein target(s) identified
Hit
validation
& specificity
B
testing
CB-012anti-CLL-1 scFv
Control anti-CTLA-4 scFv
using
negative
controls
C
Specific Interactions
Test
Found
PBS (-control)
No
CTLA4 (+control)
Yes
CLEC12a (CLL-1, +Experimental control)
Yes
6,105 human plasma membrane proteins
No
400 heterodimers
No
Figure 5: A) Schematic of workflow for the Retrogenix unbiased screen for off-target scFv interactions. A library screen was performed testing the CB-012anti-CLL-1 scFv interactions across a cell array over-expressing 6,105 individual full-length human plasma membrane proteins and cell surface-tethered human secreted proteins as well as a further 400 human heterodimers. B) Spot array results from the confirmation screen. All identified library interactions were re-expressed and probed with CB-012anti-CLL-1 scFv to determine which interactions may be specific to the CB-012 scFv. All positive results were also positive in the anti-CTLA-4
vivo studies evaluated the specificity of antigen binding, antigen-dependent activity, and toxicologic potential.
Results
CB-012 demonstrated potent antigen-dependent expansion and cytotoxic activity against CLL-1+ human AML cell lines and patient-derived cells in co-cultures. In AML xenograft models, a single dose of CB-012CAR-T cells resulted in robust tumor control, leading to significant prolongation of survival. CB-012co-culture with multiple CLL-1-negative cell types representing vital tissues demonstrated that
(pg/mL)
600
400
300
2000
400
800
(pg/ml)
(pg/ml)
1500
(pg/ml)
300
(pg/ml)
600
Target only
200
TKO
CLEC12A = CLL-1
CD86 = CTLA-4
control group except for CLL-1.C) Summary of results from screen.
E:T Ratio
IL-2
200
0
1000
A
200
B
400
CB-012
Granzyme
100
TNF-
500
100
Granzyme
200
IFN-
0
0
0
0
CB-012 pharmacokinetics in tumor naïve murine models demonstrates limited antigen-independent expansion
THP-1THP-1
THP-1
THP-1
THP-1THP-1
THP-1THP-1
THP-1THP-1
CLL-1 KO
CLL-1 KO
CLL-1 KO
CLL-1 KO
CLL-1 KO
Human cells/μg mouse genomic DNA
6000
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
Bone Marrow
6000
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
Liver
6000
4000
2000
30
20
Heart
6000
4000
2000
30
20
Skeletal Muscle
the anti-CLL-1 scFv does not exhibit tissue cross-reactivity. In an unbiased cell surface protein microarray, the anti-CLL-1 scFv demonstrated highly specific interaction with human CLL-1, with no detectable non- specific interactions. CB-012CAR-T cells exhibited limited tissue infiltration and expansion in treatment
PDCD1 KO in CB-012 confers significant increase in activity
20
10
0
6000
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85
Scheduled Euthanasia Day
20
10
0
6000
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85 Scheduled Euthanasia Day
10
0
6000
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85 Scheduled Euthanasia Day
10
0
6000
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85 Scheduled Euthanasia Day
naïve, immunocompromised murine models.
Conclusion
CB-012, the first allogeneic anti-CLL-1CAR-T cell therapy using both checkpoint disruption and immune cloaking armoring, demonstrated specific and potent CLL-1-targeted cytolytic activity in vitro and in vivo.
A
B
1×1010
Vehicle
25
BioluminescentIntensity
(Photons/s)
1×109
BioluminescentIntensity
(Photons/s)
20
1×108
15
1×107
PD1+-
1×106
1×1010
PDCD1 WT
1×109
1×108
1×107
1×106
C
BioluminescentIntensity
1×1010
CB-012
CB-012
(Photons/s)
1×109
1×108
1×107
1×106
Human cells/μg mouse genomic DNA
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
20
10
0
Lung
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85
Scheduled Euthanasia Day
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
20
10
0
Kidney
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85 Scheduled Euthanasia Day
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
20
10
0
Blood
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85
Scheduled Euthanasia Day
4000
2000
600
400
200
40
30
20
10
0
Spleen
D3 D8 D22 D36 D50 D85
Scheduled Euthanasia Day
Specificity of the anti-CLL-1 scFv was demonstrated in an unbiased protein-binding study and no adverse safety signals were observed from CB-012 in murine toxicology models. These preclinical studies supported the IND clearance of CB-012, which is being evaluated in the AMpLify trial, a Phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial for patients with r/r AML (NCT06128044).
CB-012 is an anti-CLL-1 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout and immune cloaking
4 Armored with 5 genome edits
B2M
KO
TRAC gene knockout (KO)
1
• Eliminates TCR expression, reduces GvHD risk
PD-1 KO
Human anti-CLL-1 CAR site-specifically inserted into TRAC gene
Anti-
3
2
CLL-1
• Eliminates random integration, targets tumor antigen
B2M-HLA-E
CAR
2
5
PD-1 KO for enhanced antitumor activity
TCR
PD-L1
3
• Potentially better therapeutic index via initial tumor debulking
KO
CLL-1
1
B2M gene KO
4
• Reduces HLA class I presentation and T cell-mediated rejection
B2M-HLA-E-peptide fusion site-specifically inserted into B2M gene
5
• Blunts NK cell-mediated rejection
1st CAR-Twith checkpoint inhibition
Cas12a chRDNA editing for
Potent, fully human anti-
and immune cloaking
reduced off-target editing and
CLL-1 scFv 2 with a CD28
(PD-1 KO, B2M KO + B2M-HLA-E-peptide
enhanced insertion rates
costimulatory domain
fusion) to enter the clinic1
- To Caribou's knowledge
- Anti-CLL-1-specificscFv exclusively licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for allogeneic cell therapies
ABBREVIATIONS:
AML: acute myeloid leukemia
RP2D: recommended phase 2 dose
MTD: maximum tolerated dose
SCT: stem cell transplant
RDE: recommended dose or doses for expansion TKO: triple knockout, T cells engineered with a TCR KO, B2M KO, and PDCD1 KO
CD8
10
1×105
%
0
10
20
30
40
5
Days Post Treatment
0
T cell only
PMA
10
Vehicle
Ionomycin
Target Condition
1×105
0
10
20
30
40
Days Post Treatment20PDCD1 WT
1×105
0
10
20
30
40
Days Post Treatment
PDCD1 WT
20
CB-012
Figure 6: Non-tumorbearing NSG mice were treated with 30 x 106 CB-012T cells. Persistence of cells in labelled organs was measured by sacrificing animals, processing organs, and detecting CB-012-specificsequences by ddPCR over an 85-daytime course.
Change
5
PDCD1 WT
0
%
CB-012
BW
-5
-10
0
10
20
30
40
Change
10
0
BW %
-10
-20
0
10
20
30
40
Change
10
0
BW %
-10
Counts
-20
PD-1
0
10
20
30
40
CB-012 AMpLify Phase 1 trial design
r/r AML
Lymphodepletion CB-012
Figure 7:
Patients with r/r AML
Days Post Treatment
Days Post Treatment
Days Post Treatment
Figure 3: A) PD-1expression was analyzed by flow cytometry on fully edited CB-012 ("CB-012")or CB-012that was not edited at the PDCD1 locus ("PDCD1 WT") after 24 hours in culture +/- PMA/ionomycin stimulation. B) In vivo tumor burden as measured by luminescent intensity (top) and corresponding mouse body weight (BW%, bottom). 5 x 105 HL-60cells edited to express GFP and luciferase as well as to overexpress PD-L1were engrafted by intravenous injection and allowed to establish for 7 days before injection of 1 x 107 CB-012or PDCD1 WT CAR-Tcells. C) Ex vivo expression of PD-1on CB-012or PDCD1 WT T cells extracted from a terminal take down of bone marrow from surviving mice 42 days after treatment with each cell type. Data represents the concatenation of transferred edited T cells from 5 mice.
-5 to -3DAYS
DAY 0
28 DAYS
3 MONTHS
6 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
12 MONTHS
Safety and tolerability
Cyclophosphamide
Response assessment
(750 mg/m2/d)
SINGLE
Fludarabine
DOSE
Dose level 1: 25 x106
CAR-T cells (enrolling patients)
(30 mg/m2/d)
Part A: 3+3 dose escalation - enrolling
Part B: dose expansion
• Objective: safety, determine MTD/RDE
• Objective: antitumor response, determine RP2D, safety
•
Relapsed or refractory AML
patients should have received
at least 1 but not more 3 prior
lines of therapy
•
Patients with prior allo or auto
SCT are allowed
•
Exclusions: prior CAR-T cell
therapy and/or CLL-1-targeted
therapy
CB-012 displays minimal off-target,off-tissue activity
CONCLUSIONS
TKO control T cells
CB-012CAR-T cells
• CLL-1 is a compelling therapeutic target for AML as it is highly expressed on AML tumor cells and
5:1 Effector Cells:Targets
10:1 Effector Cells:Targets
20:1 Effector Cells:Targets
1KO
Cells
-VSMC
-
Lu
-60
-60
CLL
3
-5i
1
-
18
B
Tes
OVCAR3HA
THLE
CCD
HBEC Primary
-293 .
NIH
HL
HL
90196BHEK
Hs
T/G
100
50
0
-50
1KO
Cells
-
3
Lu
-5i
CLL
18
B
-293
-60
-60
THLE
CCD
HL
HL
HBEC Primary 90196BHEK
-
1
-VSMC
Tes
OVCAR3HA
.
NIH
T/G
Hs
100
50
0
-50
leukemic stem cells but is not expressed on hematopoietic stem cells
•
CB-012 is the first allogeneic anti-CLL-1CAR-T cell therapy using checkpoint disruption and immune
cloaking armoring strategies, engineered with a next generation Cas12a chRDNA technology
•
Specificity of the anti-CLL-1 fully human scFv was demonstrated in an unbiased protein-binding study
and no adverse safety signals were observed in murine toxicology models
•
A single dose of CB-012 resulted in robust tumor control, leading to significant prolongation of survival
in AML xenograft models
•
Data from these preclinical studies supported the IND clearance of CB-012 by the FDA in October 2023
Figure 4: 9 cell lines representative of vital human tissues as well as positive and negative control cell lines (HL-60and HL-60 CLL-1KO, respectively) were incubated in vitro for 48 hours with 3 effector-to-targetratios to define potential off-tumoractivity of CB-012.Cytotoxicity profiles or experimental cell lines were similar when cell lines were incubated with CB-012as compared to cultures incubated with TKO. (TKO: triple knockout, T cells engineered with a TCR KO, B2M KO, and PDCD1 KO)
CORRESPONDING AUTHOR:
• A Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial (AMpLify) in relapsed/refractory AML patients is ongoing and
currently enrolling patients in the United States (NCT06128044).
Brian Francica, PhD, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (bfrancica@cariboubio.com)
AACR ANNUAL MEETING
© 2024 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. "Caribou Biosciences" is a registered trademark of Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
April 5-10, 2024 | San Diego, California
