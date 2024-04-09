(TKO: triple knockout,

Abstract 6323

Preclinical evaluation of CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CLL-1CAR-T cell therapy, that exhibits specific and

potent cytotoxicity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) xenograft models

Brian Francica1, Elizabeth Garner1, Sai Namburi1, Cian Colgan1, Tristan Fowler1, Devin Mutha1, Art Aviles1, Morena Stanaway1, Raymond Guo1, Zili An1, Erin Kelly1, Émilie Degagné1, George Kwong1, Leslie Edwards1,

Emma Jakes1, McKay Shaw1, Benjamin Schilling1, Jeremy Huynh1, Ricky Luu1, Max Sidorov1, Rhonda Mousali1, Mikk Otsmaa1, Peter Lauer1, Justin Skoble1, Steven Kanner1

1Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Berkeley, CA

ABSTRACT

CB-012 demonstrates antigen-specific cytotoxicity, proliferation, and cytokine secretion against CLL-1-expressing AML cell lines

Unbiased screen for off-target binding reveals high specificity of CB-012 scFv

Background

CLL-1 is a compelling therapeutic target for AML as it is highly expressed on AML tumor cells and leukemic stem cells but is not expressed on hematopoietic stem cells. CB-012 was engineered with a next-generation Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA) genome-editing technology and leverages both checkpoint disruption and immune cloaking armoring strategies to potentially improve antitumor activity. The CB-012anti-CLL-1 CAR was developed with a fully human scFv and the CD28 costimulatory domain and is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML (r/r AML). Here we describe preclinical studies that supported the CB-012 IND clearance by the FDA in October 2023.

Methods

Cas12a chRDNA guides were implemented to generate five genome edits in the manufacture of CB-012. A multiplex genome-editing strategy was designed to enhance the antitumor activity of CB-012 through prevention of GvHD, PD-1 checkpoint disruption, and suppression of allograft rejection. In vitro and in

Figure 2: A,B) 24-hour in vitro cytotoxicity assay utilizing target cell lines HL-60 or THP-1 and their respective isogenic CLL-1 KO cell lines. C) Cell proliferation assay utilizing cell trace violet staining to track cell divisions 72 hours after stimulation of CB-012 or TKO with labelled target cells or with no target cells ("T cells only"). D) Cytokine production by CB-012 or TKO T cells after 24 hours of in vitro stimulation with target cells.

T cells engineered with a TCR KO, B2M KO, and PDCD1 KO)

control group except for CLL-1. C) Summary of results from screen.

E:T Ratio

IL-2

200

0

1000

CB-012 pharmacokinetics in tumor naïve murine models demonstrates limited antigen-independent expansion

naïve, immunocompromised murine models.

Conclusion

CB-012, the first allogeneic anti-CLL-1CAR-T cell therapy using both checkpoint disruption and immune cloaking armoring, demonstrated specific and potent CLL-1-targeted cytolytic activity in vitro and in vivo.

CB-012 is an anti-CLL-1 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout and immune cloaking

RDE: recommended dose or doses for expansion TKO: triple knockout, T cells engineered with a TCR KO, B2M KO, and PDCD1 KO

CB-012 AMpLify Phase 1 trial design

r/r AML

Lymphodepletion CB-012

Patients with r/r AML

Figure 3: A) PD-1expression was analyzed by flow cytometry on fully edited CB-012 ("CB-012")or CB-012that was not edited at the PDCD1 locus ("PDCD1 WT") after 24 hours in culture +/- PMA/ionomycin stimulation. B) In vivo tumor burden as measured by luminescent intensity (top) and corresponding mouse body weight (BW%, bottom). 5 x 105 HL-60cells edited to express GFP and luciferase as well as to overexpress PD-L1were engrafted by intravenous injection and allowed to establish for 7 days before injection of 1 x 107 CB-012or PDCD1 WT CAR-Tcells. C) Ex vivo expression of PD-1on CB-012or PDCD1 WT T cells extracted from a terminal take down of bone marrow from surviving mice 42 days after treatment with each cell type. Data represents the concatenation of transferred edited T cells from 5 mice.

Safety and tolerability

Cyclophosphamide

Response assessment

(750 mg/m2/d)

SINGLE

Fludarabine

DOSE

Dose level 1: 25 x106

CAR-T cells (enrolling patients)

(30 mg/m2/d)

Part A: 3+3 dose escalation - enrolling

Part B: dose expansion

Objective: safety, determine MTD/RDE

Objective: antitumor response, determine RP2D, safety

Relapsed or refractory AML

patients should have received

at least 1 but not more 3 prior

lines of therapy

Patients with prior allo or auto

SCT are allowed

Exclusions: prior CAR-T cell

therapy and/or CLL-1-targeted

therapy

CB-012 displays minimal off-target,off-tissue activity

CONCLUSIONS

CORRESPONDING AUTHOR:

• A Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial (AMpLify) in relapsed/refractory AML patients is ongoing and

currently enrolling patients in the United States (NCT06128044).

Brian Francica, PhD, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (bfrancica@cariboubio.com)

