June 2, 2024
CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial update and KOL discussion
Transformative genome-edited therapies for patients
The future of CAR-T cell therapies is off-the-shelf
CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial
Rachel Haurwitz, PhD
President & CEO
Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Today's guests
Boyu Hu, MD
Assistant professor, director of
lymphoma and CLL in the division of
hematology and hematologic
malignancies
Huntsman Cancer Institute
University of Utah
Mehdi Hamadani, MD
Professor of medicine and section chief of
hematologic malignancies
Medical College of Wisconsin
Patients shouldn't have to wait for treatment
Allogeneic therapy
N=many per batch
Autologous therapy
N=1
per batch
ScreeningProduct
shipment
Days Lymphodepletion
Sample
shipment
Queuing,
Screening leukapheresis Leukapheresis scheduling
Weeks to months1
The future of cell therapy is off-the-shelf
Manufacturing, product
failure identification
Bridging therapy
Product
shipment
Lymphodepletion
5
1 Mikhael, J. et al. JCO Oncology Practice 2022 18:12, 800-807
CB-010
Allogeneic anti-CD19CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout for r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL)
CB-010 has a PD-1 KO designed to reduce CAR-T cell exhaustion
CB-010
Armored with 3 genome edits
PD-1 KO
1
TRAC gene knockout (KO)
Anti-CD193
TCR KO
CAR
2
2
1
PD-L1
CD19
MHC I
3
NHL cell
Anti-CD19 CAR site-specific insertion into TRAC locus
- Eliminates random integration, targets tumor antigen
PD-1 KO for enhanced antitumor activity
- Reduces CAR-T cell exhaustion
- Potentially contributes to initial tumor debulking
1st CAR-T in the clinic with checkpoint disruption via PD-1 KO1
Cas9 chRDNA editing for reduced off-targetediting and enhanced genomic integrity
Anti-CD19 scFv FMC63 with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain
CAR: chimeric antigen receptor; KO: knockout; CD: cluster of differentiation; chRDNA: CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA; CRISPR: clustered
CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 trial in 2L LBCL
Part A: 3+3 dose escalation - completed (N=16)
- Eligibility: aggressive r/r B-NHL1 with ≥2 prior lines of chemoimmunotherapy or primary refractory
- Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy
Part B: dose expansion - enrolling
- Eligibility: 2nd line LBCL2
- Exclusion: prior CD19-targeted therapy
- Objective: tumor response, RP2D
r/r B-NHL
Lymphodepletion
-9 to -3DAYS
Cyclophosphamide
(60 mg/kg/d for 2 days)
followed by Fludarabine
(25 mg/m2/d for 5 days)3
CB-010
DAY 0
28 DAYS
3 MONTHS
6 MONTHS
9 MONTHS
12 MONTHS
Safety and tolerability
Response assessment
SINGLE
DOSE
Dose level 1: 40x106 CAR-T cells
Dose level 2: 80x106 CAR-T cells
Dose level 3: 120x106 CAR-T cells
Dose expansion: 30th patient dosed; 80x106 CAR-T cells selected as RP2D
Will enroll ~20 patients at RP2D to prospectively evaluate partial (≥4) HLA matching, DSA screening
NCT04637763
DSA: donor-specific antibodies; HLA: human leukocyte antigen
1 Subtypes include: DLBCL (diffuse large B cell lymphoma ), HGBL (high-grade B cell lymphoma), tFL (transformed DLBCL from follicular lymphoma, PMBCL (primary mediastinal large B cell lymphoma), FL (follicular lymphoma, aggressively behaving with POD24 (high risk)),
8 MZL (marginal zone lymphoma).
2 LBCL subtypes include: DLBCL NOS (DLBCL not otherwise specified), HGBL, transformed DLBLC from FL or MZL, and PMBCL.
3 Clin Cancer Res. 2011 July 1; 17(13): 4550-4557.doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-11-0116.
CB-010's foundational data: durable responses in dose escalation
4 of 4 DLBCL patients remain in CR since last data cutoff June 20, 2023
Subtype
Dose PLoT
Pt #
FL1
40M
8
1
DLBCL
40M
4
4
DLBCL
80M
1
7
DLBCL
80M
1
8
PMBCL2
40M
2
5
MCL
40M
2
13
DLBCL
80M
2
9
MZL
80M
4
15
MCL
40M
4
2
FL1
40M
2
3
DLBCL
40M
2
6
DLBCL
120M
2
10
HGBL
40M
1
14
MCL
80M
2
16
HGBL
120M
1
12
DLBCL
120M
2
11
≥4
HLA
✓
✓
✓
SINGLE
1
2
3
CB-010
DOSE
*
*
CR: complete response
PR: partial response
*
SD: stable disease
*
PD: progressive disease
Denotes patients with
continued CRs since
June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023 data
Overall r/r B-NHL dose escalation
5 of 6 patients with CR as of June 20, 2023 data
cutoff remain in CR as of April 1, 2024
2 patients completed 24-monthfollow-up in CR
Data collection ongoing, efficacy based on Lugano criteria
4
5
6
//
9
//
12
//
15
//
18
//
21
//
24
*
*
Months from CB-010 infusion
DLBCL: diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL: follicular lymphoma; HGBL: high-grade B cell lymphoma; MCL: mantle cell lymphoma; MZL: marginal zone
lymphoma; PLoT: prior lines of therapy (#); PMBCL: primary mediastinal large B cell lymphoma
9
✓ = patients with ≥4 HLA (human leukocyte antigen) matches (all other patients have ≤3 HLA matches).
CB-010 with partial HLA matching shows safety, efficacy, and durability can potentially rival autologous CAR-T cell therapies
1 dose per patient,
RP2D selected
2L LBCL at RP2D
3 dose levels evaluated,
CR rate: 50%
80x106 CAR-T cells
all generally well tolerated
Median duration of CR: NR
Median PFS
14.4 months
(95% CI: 1.7-NE)
observed in 13 patients with partial (≥4) HLA matching1
Advancing CB-010 with
partial HLA matching
in 2L LBCL and lupus Phase 1 clinical trials
2L: second-line; 3L: third-line;B-NH: B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; CI: confidence interval; CR: complete response; HLA: human
leukocyte antigen; LBCL: large B cell lymphoma; NE: not estimable; NR: not reached; PFS: progression free survival; partial HLA matching:
patient has ≥4 HLA alleles that match donor T cells used for CB-010 manufacturing; RP2D: recommended Phase 2 dose; CR: complete
10 response; NR: not reached
1Retrospective analysis in 13 patients with ≥4 HLA allele matching; subset includes: 2L LBCL (N=10), 3L LBCL (N=1), and 3L+ B-NHL (N=2). ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial as of April 1, 2024 cutoff date, data collection ongoing.
