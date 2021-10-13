Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carillion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION PLC

(CLLN)
Carillion : KPMG was 'untruthful' in defense against Silentnight fine, UK tribunal says

10/13/2021 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - KPMG mounted an "untruthful" defense when it sought to reduce a fine imposed for its conflict of interest during the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight in 2011, Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday.

KPMG, one of the world's so-called Big Four accounting firms, was found to have had a conflict of interest when it acted as adviser to both Silentnight and to U.S. private equity company HIG Capital which had sought to buy the British firm.

In August, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it fined KPMG 13 million pounds ($17.7 million), the highest on an accounting firm in a non-audit case, while a partner David Costley-Wood was fined 500,000 pounds.

At an independent tribunal in June, KPMG had called for a fine of no more than 5 million pounds.

On Wednesday, the FRC published the tribunal's report on how it determined the level of the fine and the case in general.

"For the first time, the tribunal has held that a respondent advanced an untruthful defense," the FRC said in a statement.

It said respondents were entitled to defend themselves but said advancing a defense which a respondent knew to be untruthful risked undermining the regulatory system and compounded the original failings.

KPMG said the report made "difficult reading" and said it accepted the findings and regretted that professional standards expected of its partners were not met in this case.

"We no longer provide insolvency services and we have improved our broader controls and processes significantly since this work was performed in 2010," KPMG UK Chief Executive Joe Holt said in a statement.

"We will reflect on the tribunal's findings carefully and ensure that we learn lessons to reinforce our focus on building trust and delivering work of the highest quality," Holt said.

KPMG is also being investigated by the FRC for its role in auditing collapsed builder Carillion, and any fine from this case would also likely to be hefty.

($1 = 0.7344 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
