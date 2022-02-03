Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carillion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION PLC

(CLLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KPMG sued for $1.8 bln over Carillion audit

02/03/2022 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A British government receiver is suing KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) over alleged negligence during its audit of collapsed construction giant Carillion, in one of the largest claims against one of the world's top accountants.

The professional negligence claim was filed by Britain's Official Receiver - part of the Insolvency Service - who is liquidating the former blue-chip government supplier, which collapsed in 2018 under a 7 billion pound debt mountain.

KPMG said it believed the lawsuit, details of which were made public on Thursday, was without merit and vowed to defend the case robustly.

"Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company's board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business," a KPMG representative said.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARILLION PLC
10:24aKPMG sued for $1.8 bln over Carillion audit
RE
01/19KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain
RE
01/11KPMG's UK CEO Says 'Sorry' For Misleading Regulator Over Carillion, Regenersis Audits
MT
2021The FCA Wins Appeal Over Action On Carillion Collapse
AQ
2021CARILLION : KPMG was 'untruthful' in defence against Silentnight fine, UK tribunal says
RE
2021CARILLION : KPMG To Face Disciplinary Tribunal Over Misleading UK's Financial Regulator In..
MT
2021Litigation Capital Management Limited Enters into New Litigation Finance Agreement with..
CI
2021KIER : British contractor Kier plans to raise up to $334 mln
RE
2021CARILLION : directors' disqualification proceedings
AQ
2020CARILLION : UK watchdog finds apparent breaches by KPMG's Carillion audit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARILLION PLC
More recommendations
Chart CARILLION PLC
Duration : Period :
Carillion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer
John Denning Director-Group Corporate Affairs
Lee Watson Chief Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARILLION PLC0.00%80
VINCI5.46%62 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.58%37 220
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 504
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620