Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carillion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION PLC

(CLLN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  01/15 02:45:00 am EST
14.20 GBX    0.00%
02:35aUK watchdog to reclaim powers to ban auditors
RE
02/03Carillion Liquidators File $1.8 Billion Lawsuit Against KPMG
MT
02/03KPMG sued for $1.8 bln over Carillion audits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK watchdog to reclaim powers to ban auditors

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog will reclaim powers to ban auditors under proposals announced on Thursday.

The powers were previously delegated by government to professional accounting bodies such as the ICAEW at a time when the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) was a small watchdog with much fewer resources.

But after corporate collapses at builder Carillion, retailer BHS and cafe chain Patisserie Valerie, the FRC is being bulked up into a more powerful regulator to improve auditing standards and take on a full suite of regulatory responsibilities.

"The proposal will bolster the Financial Reporting Council’s supervisory toolkit and enable it to become increasingly assertive in holding audit firms to account for the delivery of high-quality audit," the FRC said in a statement.

"The FRC will be able to impose conditions, suspensions and remove registration where required."

One of three government-backed reviews following the corporate collapses recommended in 2018 that the registration powers should be repatriated to the regulator.

The FRC said that it currently has insufficient powers to address systemic issues at auditors such EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC -- the so-called Big Four that audits the bulk of leading companies in Britain -- and has to rely on the registration powers of the professional bodies.

The proposals https://www.frc.org.uk/auditors/audit-firm-supervision/public-interest-entity-auditor-registration are open to public consultation until May 26.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARILLION PLC
02:35aUK watchdog to reclaim powers to ban auditors
RE
02/03Carillion Liquidators File $1.8 Billion Lawsuit Against KPMG
MT
02/03KPMG sued for $1.8 bln over Carillion audits
RE
01/19KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain
RE
01/11KPMG's UK CEO Says 'Sorry' For Misleading Regulator Over Carillion, Regenersis Audits
MT
2021The FCA Wins Appeal Over Action On Carillion Collapse
AQ
2021CARILLION : KPMG was 'untruthful' in defence against Silentnight fine, UK tribunal says
RE
2021CARILLION : KPMG To Face Disciplinary Tribunal Over Misleading UK's Financial Regulator In..
MT
2021Litigation Capital Management Limited Enters into New Litigation Finance Agreement with..
CI
2021KIER : British contractor Kier plans to raise up to $334 mln
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARILLION PLC
More recommendations
Chart CARILLION PLC
Duration : Period :
Carillion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer
John Denning Director-Group Corporate Affairs
Lee Watson Chief Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARILLION PLC0.00%80
VINCI-2.82%55 470
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%39 083
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.09%32 276
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.75%25 091
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.83%20 878