Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Carindale Property Trust    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
4.27 AUD   +0.95%
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Half-Year Results announcement
PU
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carindale Property Trust : CDP Half-Year Results announcement

02/23/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement 24 February 2021

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST REPORTS HALF YEAR RESULTS WITH

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $11.1 MILLION

Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP) today announced its half year results to 31 December 2020 with Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $11.1 million and Statutory Profit of $10.5 million. The property was valued as of 31 December 2020 at $1,470.6 million (CDP share $735.3 million).

The Trust collected $28.5 million of cash inflow, achieving a net operating cash surplus of $14.2 million for the 6-month period.

Gross rental collections for the first half of the year were more than 100% of gross rental billings, which includes an $0.2 million improvement in trade debtors outstanding during the 6-month period.

As at 31 December 2020, the net tangible assets of the Trust were $6.36 per unit and gearing was 37.2%.

The results are after expensing an Expected Credit Charge relating to COVID-19 of $0.4 million.

Westfield Carindale has remained open and trading throughout the pandemic, implementing the highest level of health and safety standards. Customer visits were at 97% of normal volumes in December.

As at 31 December 2020, the centre was 97% leased and annual retail sales were $840 million.

In September 2020, Kmart opened their new store at Westfield Carindale with customer feedback extremely positive.

The distribution for the 6-month period is $8.05 million or 11.5 cents per unit. The distribution is payable to members on 26 February 2021. Subject to no material change in conditions, the Trust expects to distribute 23.00 cents per unit for the year ending 30 June 2021.

Authorised by the Board.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

The financial information included in this release is based on the Trust's IFRS financial statements. Non IFRS financial information has not been audited or reviewed. This release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings that are based on information and assumptions available to us as of the date of this presentation. Actual results, performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward looking statements.

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust

ABN 29 192 934 520 ARSN 093 261 744

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 2 9358 7000www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Half-Year Results announcement
PU
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Westfield Carindale Recovers Customer Volumes in Q3; ..
MT
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Operational Update
PU
2020SCG : Variation to CEO's Service Agreement
PU
2020SCG : Variation to CEO's Service Agreement
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : August 2020 Rent Collection
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : New Director Appointment – Mr Guy Russo
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Full Year Results Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31,1 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2021 27,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 299 M 237 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Carindale Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,85 AUD
Last Close Price 4,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-8.57%234
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC32.24%38 664
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.77%18 741
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%10 082
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.03%9 114
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION17.72%7 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ