    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
4.7 AUD   -0.63%
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution - CDP
PU
08/29CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Application for quotation of securities
PU
08/18CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Full Year Results Announcement
PU
Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution - CDP

12/19/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.12500000

Ex Date

30/12/2021

Record Date

31/12/2021

Payment Date

28/2/2022

DRP election date

Thursday February 17, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
UNITS FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
CDP
1.6 ASX +Security Code
20/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CDP
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARSN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

093261744

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 28/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.12500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

Yes

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

announced

15/2/2022

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.12500000

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

%

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

%

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

personal

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on

or around 15 February 2022 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcemen

ts/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2022.

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

For

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

9.105

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
Yes
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
AUD
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
The price will be equal to the weighted average of the last sales prices quoted on the ASX during the pricing period.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
7/2/2022
Start Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Thursday February 17, 2022 17:00:00
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
28/2/2022
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
11/2/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
Excluded from NCMI
NCMI
Royalties
9.135
Other income
9.130
Capital gains other Non-TaxableAustralian property
9.126
Capital Gains discount method Non-TaxableAustralian property
9.124
Interest exempt from withholding
9.122
Gross cash distribution
9.121
Franked distributions from trusts
9.120
Notification of dividend / distribution
Managed investment trust fund payments

onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For

Notification of dividend / distribution

Financials
Sales 2022 36,3 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2022 33,6 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2022 263 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 335 M 240 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,70 AUD
Average target price 5,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST0.64%240
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC76.75%49 533
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.45%17 887
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION52.03%14 067
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION56.94%12 216
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-8.33%9 589