Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution - CDP

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
UNITS FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
CDP
1.6 ASX +Security Code
20/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CDP
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARSN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
1.1 Name of +Entity
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Registration Number
093261744
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
Yes
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
AUD
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
The price will be equal to the weighted average of the last sales prices quoted on the ASX during the pricing period.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
7/2/2022
Start Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Thursday February 17, 2022 17:00:00
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
28/2/2022
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
11/2/2022
End Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
Royalties
9.135
Other income
9.130
Capital gains other Non-TaxableAustralian property
9.126
Capital Gains discount method Non-TaxableAustralian property
9.124
Interest exempt from withholding
9.122
Gross cash distribution
9.121
Franked distributions from trusts
9.120
Managed investment trust fund payments
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
