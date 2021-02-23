Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Carindale Property Trust    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
4.27 AUD   +0.95%
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Half-Year Results announcement
PU
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

02/23/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

1.2 Registered Number Type ARSN

1.3 ASX issuer code CDP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Registration Number 093261744

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday December 18, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code CDP

ASX +Security Description UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday December 30, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday February 26, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.11500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.11500000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

announced

Wednesday February 24, 2021

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.11500000

  • 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

    No

  • 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.11500000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on or around 24 February 2021 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2021.

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

Interest

Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign incomeAssessable foreign source income

9.91

Estimated/Actual

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Half-Year Results announcement
PU
05:42pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Westfield Carindale Recovers Customer Volumes in Q3; ..
MT
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Operational Update
PU
2020SCG : Variation to CEO's Service Agreement
PU
2020SCG : Variation to CEO's Service Agreement
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : August 2020 Rent Collection
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : New Director Appointment – Mr Guy Russo
PU
2020CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Full Year Results Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31,1 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2021 27,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 299 M 237 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Carindale Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,85 AUD
Last Close Price 4,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-8.57%234
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC32.24%38 664
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.77%18 741
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%10 082
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.03%9 114
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION17.72%7 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ