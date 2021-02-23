Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

Update Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

1.2 Registered Number Type ARSN

1.3 ASX issuer code CDP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Registration Number 093261744

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday December 18, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code CDP

ASX +Security Description UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday December 30, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday February 26, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.11500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.11500000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

announced

Wednesday February 24, 2021

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.11500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.11500000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on or around 24 February 2021 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2021.

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

Interest

Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign incomeAssessable foreign source income

9.91

Estimated/Actual