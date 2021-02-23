Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

Update Summary
Entity name
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021
Reason for the Update
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
1.2 Registered Number Type ARSN
1.3 ASX issuer code CDP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Registration Number 093261744
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2020.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Friday December 18, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday February 24, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code CDP
ASX +Security Description UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday December 30, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday February 26, 2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.11500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD 0.11500000
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be
announced
Wednesday February 24, 2021
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.11500000
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.11500000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on or around 24 February 2021 (before payment of the distribution).
The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at https://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2021.
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)
Field Name
Interest
Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79
declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income
Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign incomeAssessable foreign source income
9.91
Estimated/Actual
