HARNESSING THE POWER OF ENGINEERED MACROPHAGES
Carisma Therapeutics
September 2023
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Carisma
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to,
statements relating to Carisma's business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma's product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials. The words ""anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) Carisma's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; (ii) Carisma's ability to advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; (iii) Carisma's ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; (iv) Carisma's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its research and development programs, strategic partnerships, research and licensing programs and academic and other collaborations; (v) regulatory requirements or developments and Carisma's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; (vi) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (vii) risks associated with Carisma's ability to manage expenses; (viii) changes in capital resource requirements; (ix) risks related to the inability of Carisma to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; and (x) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important
factors, any of which could cause the Carisma's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in
Exhibit 99.1 to Carisma's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2023, Carisma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this presentation speak as of the date of this presentation. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.
9/1/2023
2
Harnessing the Power of Engineered Macrophages
Developing Unique and Transformative Cell Therapies for Patients with Devastating Diseases
Robust Platform
Myeloid focused cell engineering toolbox with autologous, allogeneic and in vivo modalities across multiple therapeutic categories
Diverse Pipeline
Clinical stage HER2 CAR-M program, preclinical Mesothelin CAR-M program, five in vivo CAR-M programs partnered with Moderna, early-stage liver fibrosis program
Regular Catalysts
Clinical data readouts on HER2 program approximately every six months, preclinical data and milestones on other programs every 3-6 months
Funded Beyond Catalysts
Q2 2023 cash balance of $117M providing an operating runway through year end 2024
9/1/2023
3
CAR-M Mechanism of Action: Multi-Pronged Attack on Cancer
Carisma's technology has the potential to address the key challenges involved in treating solid tumors
1st time only
MHC: Major Histocompatibility Complex
9/1/2023
4
CARISMA's Broad Myeloid Cell Engineering Platform
Proprietary technology, world-leading macrophage engineering know-how, and strong IP position ensure leadership position
Monocyte & Macrophage
Engineering Capabilities:
- Proprietary platformsfor robust/durable monocyte & macrophage engineering
- Established rapid GMP manufacturingprocesses for monocytes and macrophages
- In vivo myeloid cell reprogrammingusing LNP/mRNA technology
- Novel next-gen CAR constructs
- Cytokine targetingwith switch receptor platform
- Applications beyond oncology
9/1/2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 14:46:04 UTC.