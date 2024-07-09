HARNESSING THE POWER OF MACROPHAGES
July 2024
Pioneering engineered macrophages in oncology and beyond
Engineering Myeloid Cells: CAR-M and Beyond
Technology
Current Status
Ex Vivo CAR-M
In Vivo CAR-M*
Phase 1 clinical program for HER2+ solid tumors
Partnership with
First Development Candidate targets GPC3 for the treatment of solid tumors, including HCC**
Anti-fibrotic macrophages
Discovery programs in liver and lung fibrosis; Preclinical PoC achieved in liver fibrosis1
Corporate
- Cash: Runway into 3Q 2025, funding multiple clinical and preclinical catalysts
- Intellectual Property: Strong IP leadership position in the CAR-M/engineered myeloid cell fields (26 granted patents, 100+ pending)
- Partnership: All programs wholly owned beyond in vivo oncology partnership with Moderna
CAR-M: chimeric antigen receptor monocytes and macrophages; GPC3: Glypican-3; HCC: Hepatocellular carcinoma; PoC: proof of concept; *IND-enabling studies for 1st of up to 12 programs; **Nomination triggered a $2 million milestone payment to Carisma; 1Sloas C, et al. ASGCT 2024
First-in-Class Pipeline
Multiple value inflection points across therapeutic areas and modalities
THERAPEUTIC
PRODUCT
PLATFORM
DISCOVERY PRE-CLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
COLLABORATOR
AREA
CANDIDATE
Ex Vivo Oncology
CT-0525
CAR-Monocyte
4Q 2024: Initial data1
HER2+
(1st Gen CAR)
solid tumors
CT-0508*
CAR-Macrophage
3Q 2024: Combination data`1
(1st Gen CAR)
Mesothelin+
CT-1119**
CAR-Monocyte
solid tumors
(Next-Gen CAR2)
In Vivo Oncology
GPC3+
TBD
CAR-Macrophage +
solid tumors
mRNA/LNP
Oncology
4 Additional Targets3
CAR-Macrophage +
mRNA/LNP
Fibrosis and Immunology
Liver Fibrosis
TBD
Engineered
1Q 2025: Development candidate nomination1
macrophage
- In late March 2024, Carisma made the decision to cease further development of CT-0508, including monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab
- In late March 2024, Carisma made the decision to pause further development of CT-1119, pending additional financing
1. Anticipated milestones; 2. Includes SIRPα knockdown technology; 3. Moderna collaboration has identified 5 total oncology targets, with the option to identify an additional 7 oncology targets; First Development Candidate was nominated in 2Q 2024; GPC3:Glyppican-3
Targeting HER2:
From CAR-Macrophages(CT-0508) to CAR-Monocytes(CT-0525)
Macrophages are ideally suited for solid tumor cell therapy
CAR-M: CARISMA's proprietary technology converts myeloid cells into targeted therapies with CARs
CAR-Monocytes differentiate into CAR-Macrophagesin vivo
- Myeloid cells are abundantly recruited to tumors
- CARISMA's proprietary platforms enable robust ex vivo and in vivo myeloid cell engineering with CARs
- The CAR-M mechanism of action includes:
- Eradication of cancer cells via phagocytosis
- Immune activation via cytokine release
- Recruitment of immune cells via chemokine release
- Antigen presentation to T cells leading to adaptive anti- tumor immunity
- Monocytes differentiate into macrophages in tissues
- Initial clinical development focused on monocyte-derived- macrophages to evaluate the safety of the final effector cell
- Ongoing development is focused on precursor monocytes which have biological, pharmacokinetic, and manufacturing advantages
CAR-M: chimeric antigen receptor monocytes and macrophages
CT-0508 Monotherapy
Key Learnings from CAR-Macrophage Monotherapy Study*
CT-0508 was a well-tolerated and active therapy; strong rationale for further development of anti-HER2CAR-M
+
Safety and Tolerability
Manufacturing
Anti-tumor activity
Mechanism of action
Pharmacokinetics
Observations
- Well-toleratedwith no severe CRS, no ICANS, and no dose-limiting toxicities
- Successful autologous manufacturing with high CAR expression, viability, purity, M1 phenotype
- Median dose 1.66x109 cells
- SD in 29% of patients (n=4/14), per RECIST 1.1
- Clear evidence of activity as measured by ctDNA
- Remodeling of the TME observed
- Evidence of activation of immune system correlating with Best Overall Response
- CT-0508detected in tumor samples of 75% of patients at Day 8, 27% at Week 4
- CT-0508detected at low numbers (~1-2 per biopsy slide)
- Activity of CT-0508 superior in patients with stronger HER2 expression
- HER2 3+ pts experienced greater anti-tumor effects with SD in 44% vs 0% in HER2 2+
- Lower baseline CD8 T cell exhaustion correlated with improved Best Overall Response
CT-0508 is well-tolerated and shows clear evidence of activity in advanced HER2 3+ patients
Persistence, trafficking, dose, and exhaustion of patient T cells limit clinical potential
CRS: Cytokine release syndrome; ICANS: immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome; SD: stable disease; ctDNA: Circulating Tumor DNA; TME: tumor microenvironment;
MOA: mechanism of action (increased antigen presentation, tumor inflammation, immune cell recruitment, and T cell activation; *Study 101
CT-0508 Monotherapy
CT-0508 is Well-Tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities
Preliminary data supports a safe and well-tolerated product profile
Number of Adverse Events
Adverse Event Data by Patient
12
G1: Fractionated
G2: Bolus
Combined
10
Patients Treated
N=9 (%)
N=5 (%)
N=14 (%)
Grade 1
8
Cytokine release syndrome
6 (67)
3 (60)
9 (64)
Grade 2
(CRS)
6
Grade 1-2
6 (67)
3 (60)
9 (64)
Grade 3
4
Grade 3-4
0 (0)
0 (0)
0 (0)
2
Infusion Reaction
2 (22)
1 (20)
3 (21)
0
Grade 1-2
2 (22)
1 (20)
3 (21)
Grade 3-4
0 (0)
0 (0)
0 (0)
ICANS
0 (0)
0 (0)
0 (0)
SAEs Related To Treatment1
2 (22)
3 (60)
5 (36)
Similar safety profile between
No severe CRS
Majority of adverse events
Group 1 and Group 2
or ICANS
were Grade 1-2
Data from Reiss, et al. SITC 2022; and Klichinsky, et al. CAR-TCR 2023. Includes data from combined Group 1 and Group 2. 1. All SAEs related to treatment were due to hospitalization for monitoring of either Grade 2 CRS or Grade 2 infusion reaction.
CT-0508 Monotherapy
Clinical Activity Observed in HER2 3+ Patients
Correlation of target expression and clinical activity supports mechanism of action
Change in tumor ctDNA at week 4 based on
HER2 status:
Correlation between HER2 status and
Best Overall Response
% change in ctDNA1
* BOR of SD per RECIST v1.1
HER2 status:
HER2 2+
HER2 3+
SD:
PD:
PD: n=5
n=4
n=5
HER2 2+
HER2 3+
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Best Overall Responsevof Stable Disease was seen in HER2 3+ (n=4/9, 44% SD)
- All pts with HER2 2+ tumors had PD
Clinical activity as measured by imaging or ctDNA correlates with HER2 expression
ctDNA: Circulating Tumor DNA; PFS: Progression-Free Survival; Signatera assay used for ctDNA; 1. From day 8 to week 4
