PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum on Tuesday, July 9th at 9:10 am ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the Investor Relations webpage and will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:

Shveta Dighe

Head of Investor Relations

investors@carismatx.com

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

jstern@realchemistry.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2024-cell-therapy-forum-302180822.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.