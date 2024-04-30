EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_quartalsbericht_6m2324.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_half_year_report_2324.pdf

Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
