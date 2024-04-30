EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_quartalsbericht_6m2324.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_half_year_report_2324.pdf
30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
