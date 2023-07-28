EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.zeiss.de/content/dam/meditec-ag/financial-communication/9m2223/afx_quartalsmitteilung_9m2223.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/meditec-ag/financial-communication/9m2223/afx_quarterly_statement_9m2223.pdf

Language:English
Company:Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet:www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
