HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The private bank Berenberg has lowered its target price for Carl Zeiss Meditec from 100 to 90 euros ahead of the annual results and an investor day and left the rating at "Hold". Although the medical technology group's business is attractive in the longer term, caution is warranted in the short term, analyst Sam England wrote in a study published on Friday. The coming financial year is likely to be difficult, particularly in China. The reduction in customer inventories, the introduction of performance-based reimbursement for the use of artificial lenses and general macro-economic uncertainties are making business there more difficult./tav/tih

