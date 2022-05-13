Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  News
  Summary
    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 12:27:21 pm EDT
118.00 EUR   +6.59%
12:02pCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
11:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Toshiba, Adecco, Twitter, Robinhood...
01:02aCarl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in first half 2021/22
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

05/13/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Sven Kürten from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 819 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2022 252 M 263 M 263 M
Net cash 2022 847 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 9 901 M 10 310 M 10 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 531
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 110,70 €
Average target price 158,58 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Weber Chief Executive Officer
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Lamprecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG-40.11%10 310
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.07%205 831
DANAHER CORPORATION-27.19%171 493
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.08%75 988
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.84%61 619
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-27.87%58 096