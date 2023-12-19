Carl Zeiss Meditec AG does not yet have its own formulated diversity policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in accordance with Section 289f (2) No. 6 HGB. Its composition is primarily based on the qualifications and experience of its members. Further information can be found in the Report of the Supervisory Board in the Annual Report 2022/23 (p. 20).

As Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG, the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is required to prepare a report on relationships with affiliated companies in accordance with Section 312 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to declare whether Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has received appropriate consideration for the legal transactions with affiliated companies listed and, if so, whether it has undertaken any reportable actions. The report is audited as part of the audit of the consolidated financial statements and an opinion is expressed as to the accuracy of the factual disclosures and the appropriateness of the Company's consideration for the listed legal transactions.

The Management Board is responsible for the economic, environmental and social impact of business operations. Managers are involved in emerging sustainability issues by the Head of Sustainability reporting to the CFO as needed and share them with their teams. In this way, appropriate topics and measures are discussed, decided upon and implemented. The Head of Sustainability coordinates the preparation, proposal, updating and implementation of the sustainability strategy of the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group.

The Carl Zeiss Meditec Group also regularly reviews sustainability risks as part of its risk management. In the view of the Company's management, particular consideration must also be given to reputational risks for the Group derived from sustainability risks, which could lead to a loss of trust on the part of customers and employees as well as investors. However, the net assessment in fiscal year 2022/23 did not identify any risks that are highly likely to have a serious negative impact pursuant to Section 289c (3) no. 3 and 4 HGB. The review is carried out by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Head of Sustainability in close coordination with the Group Finance department, which is responsible for risk management. Significant risks and suitable remedial measures are discussed by the entire Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

As planned, regulatory risks in connection with statutory non-financial reporting obligations have been included in the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group's internal control system since the beginning of fiscal year 2022/23. New risks were identified in connection with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act