Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2020 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Marx

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

b) LEI
529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005313704

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.10 EUR 564.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.1000 EUR 564.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62623  07.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
07:35aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
09/02CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : From Neutral to Buy by Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
08/27CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative si..
AQ
08/19CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Independant Research maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell
MD
08/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : NorldLB reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS takes a positive view
MD
08/07CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/06CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : reports decline in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 396 M 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net income 2020 130 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2020 552 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,2x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 8 363 M 9 864 M 9 905 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,60x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 335
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 97,45 €
Last Close Price 93,50 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG-17.77%9 864
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.20%162 184
DANAHER CORPORATION28.08%139 456
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.38%86 047
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.84.72%59 698
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.27%59 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group