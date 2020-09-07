|
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.09.2020 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jeffrey
|Last name(s):
|Marx
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005313704
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|94.10 EUR
|564.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|94.1000 EUR
|564.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|
|07745 Jena, Germany
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
1 396 M
1 653 M
1 653 M
|Net income 2020
|
130 M
154 M
154 M
|Net cash 2020
|
552 M
654 M
654 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|63,2x
|Yield 2020
|0,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 363 M
9 864 M
9 905 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,60x
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 335
|Free-Float
|40,9%
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
97,45 €
|Last Close Price
|
93,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
44,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
4,23%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-44,4%