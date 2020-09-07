Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.09.2020 / 13:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Marx

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

b) LEI

529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005313704

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 94.10 EUR 564.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 94.1000 EUR 564.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

