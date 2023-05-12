Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02:39 2023-05-12 am EDT
111.98 EUR   +0.16%
10:44aCarl Zeiss Meditec Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2023 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Street: Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
Postal code: 07745
City: Jena, Germany
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.94 % 0.00 % 2.94 % 89440570
Previous notification 4.99 % 0 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005313704 0 2631569 0.00 % 2.94 %
Total 2631569 2.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
-Capital Research and Management Company % % %
-Capital Group International Inc. % % %
-Capital International Sarl % % %
-Capital International Limited % % %
-Capital International Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 May 2023


12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632255  12.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
10:44aCarl Zeiss Meditec Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/10New entries in the European portfolio
MS
05/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10BofA raises Carl Zeiss Meditec to 'Neutral' - Target to 115 euros
DP
05/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Bank of America withdraws its Sell rating
MD
05/09Carl Zeiss Meditec : Mixed Q2, but promising operational dynamics
Alphavalue
05/09CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/09CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/09Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves double-digit growth in first half year of 2022/23 with decl..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 108 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
Net income 2023 269 M 294 M 294 M
Net cash 2023 848 M 926 M 926 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 9 999 M 10 919 M 10 919 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
EV / Sales 2024 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 224
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 111,80 €
Average target price 130,64 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Weber Chairman-Management Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Lamprecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Tania von der Goltz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG-5.17%10 919
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-3.80%204 351
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.05%170 314
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.37%106 335
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.39%76 759
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.22%65 809
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer