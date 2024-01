EQS-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG agrees to launch share buyback program with volume of up to €150m



29-Jan-2024

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG agrees to launch share buyback program with volume of up to €150m

Jena, 29 January 2024

The Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board today, agreed to launch a share buyback program. Under the share buyback program, own shares will be purchased for an amount of up to €150m. Based on XETRA closing price of €98.48 as of 26 January 2024, this corresponds to up to 1,523,151 shares (approx. 1.7% of share capital).



The shares are to be bought back via the stock exchange in one or more separate tranches. To do this, the company shall exercise the authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 6 August 2020. In case the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024 decides to withdraw the existing authorization on a share buyback program and replace it with a new authorization, the share buyback program will be continued based on that new authorization. The equivalent value per share paid by the company (excluding incidental purchase costs) may not exceed the stock market price of the share by more than 10%. The closing price of the shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the previous trading day is decisive. In the case of a purchase via the stock exchange, the record date is the date on which the obligation to purchase the shares is entered into. No use has been made of the authorization to date and the company does not currently hold any treasury shares.



The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 6 August 2020. The share buyback is scheduled to start on 9 February 2024 for a maximum term of one year. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.



The share buyback program will be managed by a securities firm that will make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently and without any influence from the company. The commissioned securities firm has undertaken vis-à-vis the company to process the buybacks in accordance with the provisions of the authorization of the company's Annual General Meeting on 6 August 2020 and the so-called "safe harbor" regulations pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) MAR in conjunction with Section 2 to 4 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact for investors and press Sebastian Frericks Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Phone: +49 3641 220 116 Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com



