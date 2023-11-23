Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Equities
AFX
DE0005313704
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|86.91 EUR
|-0.10%
|+0.44%
|-26.26%
|04:04pm
|CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM is finally(?) back on investor radars
|02:42pm
|CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Factoring in fading Chinese corruption woes
More about the company
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
87.00EUR
Average target price
105.73EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.53%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-26.17%
|8 456 M $
|-11.47%
|188 B $
|-16.62%
|164 B $
|+19.01%
|111 B $
|+19.80%
|81 204 M $
|-10.47%
|47 823 M $
|-10.12%
|40 672 M $
|-17.15%
|36 220 M $
|+26.07%
|33 506 M $
|-26.68%
|22 448 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Carl Zeiss Meditec AG - Xetra
- News Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec : CZM is finally(?) back on investor radars