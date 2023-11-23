Stock AFX CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
PDF Report : Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Equities

AFX

DE0005313704

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:17:47 2023-11-23 am EST 		Intraday chart for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
86.91 EUR -0.10% +0.44% -26.26%
Latest news about Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM is finally(?) back on investor radars Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Factoring in fading Chinese corruption woes Alphavalue
Buy recommendations for Schott Pharma fail to drive share price DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS remains Neutral ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Qiagen and Merck KGaA very weak in the Sartorius wake DP
Hauck Aufhäuser IB lowers target for Carl Zeiss Meditec - 'Buy' DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg remains Neutral ZD
First trading day for Schott Pharma shares DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead! Alphavalue
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg remains Neutral ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
ZEISS Reimagined the Iconic Pentero Platform for Digital Age CI
UBS leaves Carl Zeiss Meditec at 'Neutral' - Target 101 euros DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Schott to list pharmaceuticals division on the stock exchange by the end of the year DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Incorporating potential headwinds associated with Chinese corruption clampdown Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Incorporating the near-term uncertainties Alphavalue
Berenberg lowers target for Carl Zeiss Meditec to 100 euros - 'Hold' DP
UBS downgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec to 'Neutral' and target to 101 euros DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS ZD
Deutsche Bank downgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec to 'Hold' - Target 100 euros DP

Chart Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
87.00EUR
Average target price
105.73EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.53%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Stock Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-26.17% 8 456 M $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
-11.47% 188 B $
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
-16.62% 164 B $
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+19.01% 111 B $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+19.80% 81 204 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-10.47% 47 823 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-10.12% 40 672 M $
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-17.15% 36 220 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+26.07% 33 506 M $
RESMED, INC. Stock ResMed, Inc.
-26.68% 22 448 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
