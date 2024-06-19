Stock AFX CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Equities

AFX

DE0005313704

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:56:00 2024-06-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
65.6 EUR -1.20% Intraday chart for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG -23.34% -33.38%
03:36pm CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM’s eye attractiveness fades Alphavalue
Jun. 18 CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM’s eye attractiveness fades Alphavalue
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM’s eye attractiveness fades Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : CZM’s eye attractiveness fades Alphavalue
Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec to Buy from Reduce, Cuts PT MT
Deutsche Bank cuts Carl Zeiss Meditec target to 75 euros - 'Hold' DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating ZD
JPMorgan lowers target for Carl Zeiss Meditec - 'Underweight' DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating ZD
Goldman lowers target for Carl Zeiss Meditec to 67 euros - 'Sell' DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 17.06.2024 - 15:15 DP
Goldman rates Carl Zeiss Meditec at 'Sell' - Target 90 euros DP
Carl Zeiss Meditec cuts outlook due to sluggish demand - share price slide DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating ZD
UBS revises 'Buy' rating and target price for Carl Zeiss Meditec DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Receives a Buy rating from RBC ZD
Carl Zeiss Meditec disappoints with forecast cut DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Carl Zeiss Meditec just above annual low - JPMorgan skeptical DP
JPMorgan puts Carl Zeiss Meditec on 'Negative Catalyst Watch' DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating ZD
ZEISS Announces OCT Technology Enhancements to Better Support Growing Era of Data-Driven Patient Care CI
Carl Zeiss Meditec very weak - support still holding DP

Chart Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Chart Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
More charts

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-08-05 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , MDAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
66.4 EUR
Average target price
91.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.95%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Stock Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-33.43% 6.38B
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
+7.23% 217B
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
+11.31% 191B
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+28.94% 154B
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+32.00% 112B
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
-0.53% 62.84B
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
+16.09% 53.34B
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
+0.80% 48.83B
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-2.97% 39.36B
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+1.23% 35.73B
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. AFX Stock
  4. News Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  5. Carl Zeiss Meditec: CZM’s eye attractiveness fades