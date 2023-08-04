Equities AFX DE0005313704
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:18:14 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|99.07 EUR
|-2.10%
|-5.67%
|-16.71%
|05:00pm
|CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Mixed Q3; profitability now targeted at the lower-end of guidance
|03:46pm
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
Today at 11:00 am
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
101.20EUR
Average target price
127.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.85%
Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-16.71%
|9 911 M $
|-1.88%
|9 907 M $
|-17.20%
|5 336 M $
|-11.97%
|15 451 M $
|+9.83%
|3 636 M $
|+19.93%
|3 579 M $
|-30.22%
|3 349 M $
|+34.33%
|3 010 M $
|+31.65%
|3 005 M $
|+45.23%
|2 879 M $