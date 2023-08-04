  1. Markets
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

99.07 EUR -2.10% -5.67% -16.71%
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Mixed Q3; profitability now targeted at the lower-end of guidance

Today at 11:00 am

Latest news about Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
101.20EUR
Average target price
127.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.85%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Chart Analysis Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-16.71% 9 911 M $
BRUKER CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Bruker Corporation
-1.88% 9 907 M $
MGI TECH CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MGI Tech Co., Ltd.
-17.20% 5 336 M $
REVVITY, INC.
Chart Analysis Revvity, Inc.
-11.97% 15 451 M $
GN STORE NORD A/S
Chart Analysis GN Store Nord A/S
+9.83% 3 636 M $
INMODE LTD.
Chart Analysis InMode Ltd.
+19.93% 3 579 M $
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Chart Analysis MicroPort Scientific Corporation
-30.22% 3 349 M $
ELEKTA AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Elekta AB (publ)
+34.33% 3 010 M $
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Integer Holdings Corporation
+31.65% 3 005 M $
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Chart Analysis Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
+45.23% 2 879 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
