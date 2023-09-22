Stock AFX CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Equities

AFX

DE0005313704

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate 07:49:37 2023-09-22 am EDT Intraday chart for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
80.53 EUR +0.49% -1.66% -31.70%
01:18pm CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead! Alphavalue
12:38pm Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead!

September 22, 2023 at 07:18 am EDT

Latest news about Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead! Alphavalue
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg remains Neutral MD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
ZEISS Reimagined the Iconic Pentero Platform for Digital Age CI
UBS leaves Carl Zeiss Meditec at 'Neutral' - Target 101 euros DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
Schott to list pharmaceuticals division on the stock exchange by the end of the year DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Incorporating potential headwinds associated with Chinese corruption clampdown Alphavalue
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Incorporating the near-term uncertainties Alphavalue
Berenberg lowers target for Carl Zeiss Meditec to 100 euros - 'Hold' DP
UBS downgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec to 'Neutral' and target to 101 euros DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating MD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS MD
Deutsche Bank downgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec to 'Hold' - Target 100 euros DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating MD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank is less optimistic MD
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Mixed Q3; profitability now targeted at the lower-end of guidance Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg remains Neutral MD
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Carl Zeiss Meditec Seeks M&A CI
Transcript : Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023 CI
Carl Zeiss Meditec presents business figures DP

Chart Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-12-11 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
80.14EUR
Average target price
113.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.46%
Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Stock Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-31.70% 7 643 M $
BRUKER CORPORATION Stock Bruker Corporation
-9.03% 9 131 M $
MGI TECH CO., LTD. Stock MGI Tech Co., Ltd.
-40.65% 3 751 M $
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock MicroPort Scientific Corporation
-40.34% 2 786 M $
INMODE LTD. Stock InMode Ltd.
-9.66% 2 684 M $
GN STORE NORD A/S Stock GN Store Nord A/S
-19.28% 2 658 M $
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Integer Holdings Corporation
+15.21% 2 627 M $
ELEKTA AB (PUBL) Stock Elekta AB (publ)
+19.65% 2 568 M $
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC. Stock Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
+10.02% 2 255 M $
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Stock Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
-13.59% 2 196 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
