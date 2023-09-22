Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Equities
AFX
DE0005313704
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate 07:49:37 2023-09-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|80.53 EUR
|+0.49%
|-1.66%
|-31.70%
|01:18pm
|CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead!
|12:38pm
|Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : More mess lies ahead!
September 22, 2023 at 07:18 am EDT
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a Germany-based medical technology and device company. It offers offers complete solutions to diagnose and treat ophtalmic diseases, visualization solutions for microsurgery and other technologies, such as intraoperative radiotherapy. The Company operates in two segments: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment comprises activities in the area of ophthalmology, such as intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment includes activities of neuro, ear, nose and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiation. The Company has various production sites in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Calendar
2023-12-11 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
80.14EUR
Average target price
113.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.46%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-31.70%
|7 643 M $
|-9.03%
|9 131 M $
|-40.65%
|3 751 M $
|-40.34%
|2 786 M $
|-9.66%
|2 684 M $
|-19.28%
|2 658 M $
|+15.21%
|2 627 M $
|+19.65%
|2 568 M $
|+10.02%
|2 255 M $
|-13.59%
|2 196 M $
