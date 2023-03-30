Advanced search
    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:16:41 2023-03-30 am EDT
124.08 EUR   +0.67%
08:04aCarl Zeiss Meditec : Presentation of the AGM
PU
03/23CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carl Zeiss Meditec : Presentation of the AGM

03/30/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Welcome

Annual General Meeting Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Wednesday, 22 March 2023

1,902.8

million Euro revenue in fiscal year 2021/22

15.3%

of sales invested in research & development

ZEISS

MTLawtonTM

A new generation of bipolar forceps for electrosurgery.

Disclaimer

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 092 M 2 266 M 2 266 M
Net income 2023 293 M 318 M 318 M
Net cash 2023 782 M 848 M 848 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,8x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 11 024 M 11 942 M 11 942 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 224
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 123,25 €
Average target price 140,27 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Weber Chairman-Management Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Lamprecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Tania von der Goltz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG4.54%11 942
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.81%213 972
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.76%180 439
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.50%87 830
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.07%70 544
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG9.22%61 893
