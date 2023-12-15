Jena, Germany | December 15, 2023 | Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) BV, Zuidland, Netherlands (D.O.R.C.), from the investment firm Eurazeo SE, Paris, France (ISIN: FR0000121121). D.O.R.C. is a leading company in the vitreo-retinal surgery segment with close to EUR 200 million in revenue expected in fiscal 2023 and an operating profit in the mid double digit million EUR range. The acquisition will enhance and compliment Carl Zeiss Meditec's ophthalmic portfolio for addressing a wide variety of eye conditions, including retinal disorders, cataracts, glaucoma and refractive errors.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2024 subject to applicable regulatory and antitrust approvals. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 985 million. The purchase price will be paid for primarily by available net liquidity of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. In order to maintain operational flexibility, the company plans to seek a shareholder loan from Carl Zeiss AG in the amount of EUR 400 million as part of the financing, with a duration of three years and market-standard conditions.
The acquisition should achieve a modest positive contribution (by a single digit percentage amount) to the earnings per share of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG in the first full year after closing.
Director Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: +49 3641 220-116
investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 4,823 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,089.3m in fiscal year 2022/23 (to 30 September).
The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.
For more information visit our website at www.zeiss.com/med
Get all press releases of the Carl Zeiss Meditec AG here:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 17:24:30 UTC.