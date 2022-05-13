Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 01:58:46 am EDT
113.30 EUR   +2.35%
01:02aCarl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in first half 2021/22
EQ
04/21CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/20CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : ZEISS Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of the QUATERA 700
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in first half 2021/22

05/13/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in first half 2021/22

13.05.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in first half 2021/22

Strained supply chain situation in equipment business continues
 

JENA, 13 May 2022

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of ?855.4m in the first six months of fiscal year 2021/22 (prior year: ?767.4m), corresponding to an increase of 11.5% (adjusted for currency effects: +10.7%) compared with the same period of the prior year. Order intake rose to an even greater extent than revenue, climbing 30.7% to ?1,062.3m (prior year: ?812.9m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased slightly to ?177.3m. The EBIT margin was 20.7% (prior year: 21.2%). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 21.2% (prior year: 21.4%), which approximates the previous year?s figure.

Dr. Markus Weber: ?The supply chain situation in the equipment business has deteriorated further in the past few months ? due, among other things, to the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. I am therefore all the more delighted to be reporting these good half-year results ? an outstanding team achievement.?

Contributions to growth from all strategic business units and regions

Revenue in the strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmic Devices increased by 10.5% in the first six months of fiscal year 2021/22 (adjusted for currency effects: +9.7%) to ?651.9m (prior year: ?590.1m). Recurring revenue from consumables, implants and services once again contributed significantly to growth. The equipment business is impacted by supply chain bottlenecks. Order intake in the Ophthalmic Devices SBU increased disproportionately to revenue. Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU decreased by 14.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +13.8%) to ?203.5m (prior year: ?177.3m). Order intake in the Microsurgery SBU likewise increased at a much higher rate than revenue.

Revenue in the EMEA[1] region increased by 5.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +7.1%) to ?229.2m (prior year: ?216.7m). Order intake in core European markets exhibited a positive trend.

Revenue in the Americas region increased by 7.6% (adjusted for currency effects: +2.6%) to ?212.2m (prior year: ?197.2m). Contributors to this are both the stable development in the USA as well as a further recovery in the countries of South America.

In the APAC[2] region, revenue increased to ?414.1m, compared with ?353.5m in the prior year (+17.1%; adjusted for currency effects: +17.3%). The strongest contributions to growth came from China and India. The Japanese market also recorded growth.

EBIT margin only slightly below prior-year level in spite of planned higher investments

The operating result (earnings before interest and taxes: EBIT) increased to ?177.3m in the first six months of fiscal year 2021/22 (prior year: ?162.7m). The growth in revenue with a solid share of recurring revenue had a positive effect on this. Planned larger investments in Sales & Marketing and Research & Development had a curbing effect. EBIT in the prior year also included positive extraordinary income of ?2.4m from the sale of a property. The EBIT margin decreased slightly to 20.7% (previous year: 21.2%). Adjusted for special effects, this amounted to 21.2% (prior year. 21.4%) approximating the previous year?s figure. Earnings per share increased to ?1.44 (prior year: ?1.12).

The Company?s outlook for fiscal year 2021/22 remains unchanged: Revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market. One factor of uncertainty is posed by the continued strain in the global supply chains, particularly in the equipment business. Political and macroeconomic factors such as the war in Ukraine and the regional COVID-19 lockdowns in China are contributing to this. The risks of supply disruptions increased significantly; further bottlenecks are expected in the present third quarter. The EBIT margin is expected to range between 19-21% in fiscal year 2021/22.

These projections are based on the assumption that there will continue to be no material loss of revenue due to disruptions to the supply chains and that the COVID-19 situation in China will normalize in the third quarter of 2021/22.

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in ?m 6 Months
     2021/22		 6 Months
      2020/21		 Change from
   previous year		 Change from prior year
        (currency-adjusted)
Ophthalmic Devices 651.9 590.1 +10.5% +9.7 %
Microsurgery 203.5 177.3 +14.8 % +13.8 %
Overall group 855.4 767.4 +11.5 % +10.7 %
 

Revenue by region

All figures in ?m        6 Months
       2021/22		 6 Months
    2020/21		 Change from
    previous year		 Change from prior year
        (currency-adjusted)
EMEA 229.2 216.7 +5.8 % +7.1 %
Americas 212.2 197.2 +7.6 % +2.6 %
APAC 414.1 353.5 +17.1 % +17.3 %
Overall group 855.4 767.4 +11.5 % +10.7 %
 

Further information on our publication and the Analyst Conference Call on the results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021/22 can be found at
https://www.zeiss.com/meditec-ag/investor-relations/financial-calendar/conference-calls.html
 

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-116
Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.com/press

[1] Europe, Middle East, Africa
[2] Asia/Pacific region


13.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351521

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351521  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
01:02aCarl Zeiss Meditec achieves further significant growth in revenue and order intake in f..
EQ
04/21CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/20CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : ZEISS Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of the QUATERA 700
PU
04/19Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec Buys Two US-based Surgical Instrument Manufacturers
MT
04/19Carl Zeiss Meditec acquires two manufacturers of surgical instruments
EQ
04/19CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/19Carl Zeiss Meditec AG acquired Kogent Surgical, LLC and Katalyst Surgical, LLC.
CI
03/31CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/14CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
02/14CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 819 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2022 252 M 263 M 263 M
Net cash 2022 847 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 9 901 M 10 310 M 10 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 531
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 110,70 €
Average target price 158,58 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Weber Chief Executive Officer
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Lamprecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG-40.11%10 310
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.07%203 560
DANAHER CORPORATION-27.19%169 746
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.08%75 693
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.84%61 061
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-27.87%57 991