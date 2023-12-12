JENA (dpa-AFX) - The ongoing destocking in China will have a negative impact on the medical technology group Carl Zeiss Meditec in the new fiscal year. The company announced in Jena on Tuesday that earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2023/24 (as of the end of September) are expected to be roughly on a par with the previous year. New state procurement systems in the market for intraocular lenses in the country are likely to influence the development, it said. Carl Zeiss Meditec expects EBIT and the corresponding margin to grow again in the second half of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenue growth should be at least on a par with market growth, although the company anticipates a "temporarily" slower pace of growth.

In the past fiscal year, revenue increased by 9.8 percent to just under 2.1 billion euros, as Carl Zeiss Meditec also announced. EBIT fell from 397 million to 348 million euros. The downward trend was due, among other things, to a less favorable product mix. There were also investments. Carl Zeiss Meditec intends to pay its shareholders an unchanged dividend of 1.10 euros./nas/stk