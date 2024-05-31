FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Despite a very skeptical analyst commentary, Carl Zeiss Meditec shares did not initially mark another low for the year on Friday morning. Although the Jena-based company's shares fell by 2.2 percent to 87.50 euros, they remained above the previous day's low of 86.70 euros.

Analyst David Adlington from JPMorgan is very skeptical about the third quarter report at the beginning of August and consequently gave the shares "Negative Catalyst Watch" status. With a price target of EUR 68 and an "Underweight" rating, he is fundamentally pessimistic anyway.

Adlington considers both the annual targets for 2024 and the market consensus for 2025 to be risky. Although a possible disappointment in 2024 has been sufficiently signaled, the extent remains an uncertainty factor./ag/jha/