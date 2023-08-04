JENA (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology group Carl Zeiss Meditec will present figures for the third quarter in Jena on Friday. The company is targeting the two billion euro revenue mark this year. The fiscal year of the MDax-listed group runs until September 30.

In the first half of the year, sales of €974.5 million were generated. Zeiss Meditec employs around 4600 people in Germany and abroad. The subsidiary of the optics and electronics group Carl Zeiss (Oberkochen) specializes in equipment and devices for ophthalmology./red/DP/ngu