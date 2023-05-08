Advanced search
    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:05 2023-05-08 am EDT
120.60 EUR   -0.08%
05/08Carl Zeiss Meditec presents figures for first half of fiscal year
DP
05/02Carl Zeiss Meditec : ZEISS Presents New Surgical Workflow Innovations at ASCRS
PU
04/25CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carl Zeiss Meditec presents figures for first half of fiscal year

05/08/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
JENA (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology group Carl Zeiss Meditec will present its financial statements for the first half of fiscal year 2022/2023 in Jena on Tuesday. The listed company had signaled in advance that increased material and labor costs as well as corona problems at the beginning of the year in China had weighed on profitability. With overall revenue up, operating profit (Ebit) fell to €143.9 million from €177.3 million in the same period last year, according to preliminary figures.

Carl Zeiss Meditec manufactures surgical microscopes, lasers and lenses for ophthalmology, among other products, and employs 4400 people in Germany and abroad./red/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 111 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
Net income 2023 279 M 307 M 307 M
Net cash 2023 862 M 950 M 950 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 10 787 M 11 885 M 11 885 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
EV / Sales 2024 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 224
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 120,60 €
Average target price 134,27 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Weber Chairman-Management Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Karl Lamprecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Tania von der Goltz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG2.29%11 895
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.78%210 750
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.66%178 896
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.90%106 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.39%74 099
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.32%70 499
