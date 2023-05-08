Carl Zeiss Meditec presents figures for first half of fiscal year

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology group Carl Zeiss Meditec will present its financial statements for the first half of fiscal year 2022/2023 in Jena on Tuesday. The listed company had signaled in advance that increased material and labor costs as well as corona problems at the beginning of the year in China had weighed on profitability. With overall revenue up, operating profit (Ebit) fell to €143.9 million from €177.3 million in the same period last year, according to preliminary figures.

Carl Zeiss Meditec manufactures surgical microscopes, lasers and lenses for ophthalmology, among other products, and employs 4400 people in Germany and abroad./red/DP/ngu