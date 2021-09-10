Log in
DGAP-RPT : Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/10/2021 | 03:23am EDT
DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-10 / 09:21 Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG enters into a new trademark license agreement with Carl Zeiss AG 
Jena, 10 September 2021 
On 10 September 2021, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Jena (ISIN: DE0005313704), entered into a new trademark license agreement 
for the commercial continued use of the ZEISS brand with Carl Zeiss AG, Oberkochen, Germany, as the licensor. Car Zeiss 
AG directly and indirectly holds a total stake of around 59% in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. 
Under this agreement, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG will pay Carl Zeiss AG annual trademark license fees in equivalent to 1.5% 
of the average revenue of the last five fiscal years preceding the year of the agreement. An initial expense of around 
EUR20m is expected for the coming fiscal year 2021/22. The term of the trademark license agreement is three years, 
starting on 1 October 2021, and will be automatically extended by a further two years unless either party objects to it 
with a six weeks' notice at the end of the term. Total trademark license expenses of more than EUR60m are expected over 
the three-year period. The agreement replaces an earlier trademark licensing agreement between Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 
and the ZEISS Group which had the same material terms and conditions. The formula for calculating the trademark license 
expense remains unchanged compared to the previous agreement. Therefore, the new trademark licensing agreement has no 
impact on the Company's financial targets. 
In the opinion of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, the terms and conditions of the trademark license 
agreement continue to be considered as customary in the market, as was the case in the previously concluded trademark 
license agreement. The Management Board regularly reviews market conformity, taking into account the resources invested 
by Carl Zeiss AG in the brand image and the services provided to Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Contact for investors and press Sebastian Frericks Head of Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Phone: +49 3641 220-116 Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 
              Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 
              07745 Jena, Germany 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1232575 2021-09-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)

