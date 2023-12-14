FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has raised its price target for Carl Zeiss Med itec from 91 to 94 euros and left the rating at "Hold". With his increased operating earnings (EBIT) estimate for 2024, he takes into account the surprisingly positive outlook of the medical technology company, but still sees risks, analyst Falko Friedrichs wrote in a study published on Thursday./gl/edh

