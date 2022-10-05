European shares retreat on recession fears; focus on U.S. jobs data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Euro zone business activity falls in Sept - PMI
*
Investors await U.S. labour market report
*
Britain's Tesco falls after retailer trims profit view
Oct 5 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday,
snapping a three-day rally after data showed euro zone was
unlikely to avoid a recession, with investor focus on U.S.
labour market report for clues on further rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.95% by
0824 GMT, after rallying more than 5% in the previous three
sessions.
The index had logged its best one-day performance since
mid-March on Tuesday after weaker U.S. manufacturing data,
shrinking U.S. job openings and a smaller-than-expected rate
hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia spurred hopes that
central banks globally could shift to less-aggressive rate hikes
in future.
All eyes are on U.S private payrolls numbers for September
due at 1215 GMT and the closely watched nonfarm jobs report
expected on Friday for further evidence on that narrative.
"(Today) is a realization that it's still too early to
conclude the pivot is coming," said Azad Zangana, senior
European economist and strategist at Schroders.
"We are waiting for the nonfarm payrolls jobs data to give
us a better idea of where we are at and whether the tightening
that we have had so far is starting to have a material impact on
the economic outlook."
Latest data showed euro zone business activity contracted
for a third month in September, dashing any hopes the currency
union avoids recession.
"In Europe, it's more of a question of where we are at now
in the cycle. The ECB is raising rates quite aggressively and
are expected to do so even if we enter a recession in the
near-term because inflation is becoming more of an issue in
Europe," Zangana added.
The STOXX 600 index has fallen 18.2% so far this year as the
region grapples with an energy crisis exacerbated by the
Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns about an economic downturn
with aggressive policy moves by the U.S. Fed and other central
banks to quell inflation.
All the STOXX 600's sectoral indexes fell, with telecom
, banks and automobiles down between 2%
and 2.9%.
Among single stocks, Tesco dipped 2.5% after
Britain's biggest retailer expects its full-year core profit to
be around the lower end of its previous forecast, saying there
were significant uncertainties over the macro outlook.
Shares of Bachem Holding AG gained 4.1% as the
biotech supplier floated plans to build a third site in
Switzerland.
Carl Zeiss Meditec rose 2.3% after Berenberg
upgraded the German medical tech company's stock to "buy" from
"hold", citing likely annual sales beat and appealing valuation.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)