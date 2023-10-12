HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has lowered its price target for the shares of medical technology maker Carl Zeiss Meditec to 140 euros from 175 euros, but left its rating at "buy." The current valuation more than clearly reflects earnings, which are under pressure in the short term, analyst Alexander Galitsa wrote in a research note presented Thursday. With the anticipated margin recovery in the second half of 2023/24, a reassessment should start.ajx/ag

