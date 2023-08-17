ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Major Swiss bank UBS downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from "buy" to "neutral" and lowered its price target from 148 to 101 euros. The medical technology company has had to overcome external and internal issues in fiscal 2022/23, which have led to underperformance of the share price so far this year, analyst Graham Doyle wrote in a research note available Thursday. But too many uncertainties remain in the near term, he added. Against this backdrop, and given that the stock still trades at a premium of around 30 percent to the sector, he lowered his investment rating./edh/la

