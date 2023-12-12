JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of medical technology group Carl Zeiss Meditec presented its financial results for fiscal year 2022/23 in Jena on Tuesday. In the first nine months, the company generated revenue of around 1.5 billion euros - an increase of 13.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Production capacities are to be expanded in response to a good order situation. The MDax-listed group employs around 4600 people in Germany and abroad. Zeiss Meditec specializes in lasers, lenses and surgical microscopes for the treatment of eye diseases./red/DP/ngu
Zeiss Meditec presents figures for the fiscal year
December 11, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
